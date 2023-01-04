The funeral chapel of Benedict XVI, who died on December 31, has been definitively closed this Wednesday after three days of exposure of his mortal remains in the Basilica of San Pedro. Since Monday, some 200,000 faithful have come to pay tribute to him, according to the Vatican gendarmerie, and several political leaders, such as the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán. At the end of this day, the emeritus queen of Spain, Doña Sofía, and the Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, also came to the basilica. Both will also be at the funeral to be held this Thursday morning.

Pope Francis, who held his traditional Wednesday morning audience a few meters from the basilica (in the Paul XVI hall), briefly referred to Benedict before beginning his address: “His sharp and educated thought was not self-referential, but ecclesial, because he always wanted to accompany us to the encounter with Jesus. Jesus, the Risen Crucified, the Living and the Lord, was the goal to which Pope Benedict led us, leading us by the hand. May he help us to rediscover in Christ the joy of believing and the hope of living ”.

Francis will be in charge of presiding over the funeral of Benedict XVI on Thursday, an almost unprecedented situation as he is an emeritus pope. The liturgy that will be followed during the funeral, despite the fact that Joseph Ratzinger wrote that he wanted it to be something simple and sober, will be “based on the reference of that of a pontiff,” said Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni. “There will be some [partes] that will not be made because they are typical of a reigning pontiff, such as the final plea, which are very specific about the active pope. But also some new ones to give the rite its original component”, he pointed out. All the cardinals of the college have been invited.

Bruni also explained that Benedict XVI will be buried with the medals and coins minted during his pontificate, the palliums used when he was bishop, and a text describing the pope’s pontificate. It is also known that the coffin in sight will be a triple box: cypress (during the funeral), and zinc and oak (at the grave). On Wednesday afternoon the coffin will be closed with a particular rite. On the day of the funeral, he will leave the basilica around 8:50 to allow the faithful to say the rosary. Then the liturgy will begin and, at the end, the body will be taken to the crypt for burial, at around 11:15.

