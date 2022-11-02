On October 15, the The Autumn Stafford Sale some great suggestions to counter the inflation of your savings. For example, the restored Ducati 750SS that we showed you here before brought in no less than 175,000 pounds or about 200,000 euros.

In 1973 the manufacturer from Bologna presented the 750SS. That bike could be considered a replica of the two-cylinder engine that had won the 1972 Imola 200 Miglia in a one-two match with Paul Smart and Bruno Spaggiari.

This particular 750SS rolled in 1974 under the supervision of one Fabio Taglioni as one of the first two hundred of the product line. The Ducati was restored by Swiss precision engineer Ulli Rothlisberger along with his friend and former Ducati engineer Hannes Jakob. Ulli then covered 1,070 kilometers on the machine before adding it to his extensive motorcycle collection in 1998 and never riding it again.

In August 2003, the 750SS was bought by an American, who then placed it as a work of art in his studio on the 14th floor of a New York apartment building for 15 years. Four years ago, the bike changed hands again. After changing the oil and filter, the carburettors were cleaned and after six or seven stages the engine started, after not running for about twenty years. It has been permanently stored in a heated garage ever since and has never been driven. We are already curious what this silver desmo will yield at the next auction…

