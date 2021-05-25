The Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance obligated a hospital to pay an amount of 200,000 dirhams in compensation to a patient for losing sight in his left eye, as a result of a medical error that occurred during his cataract operation, indicating that the hospital’s treating physician was proven wrong, and she did not follow the recognized scientific principles when performing the operation.

In the details, a patient filed a lawsuit against a hospital, demanding that it pay an amount of one million dirhams as compensation for all material and moral damages, while obliging him to pay 12% of the legal interest while obliging him to pay fees and expenses.

He explained that he had performed a cataract operation at the hospital, and as a result of the error that occurred during the operation, he lost his sight in his left eye, and the plaintiff filed a complaint with the competent authorities, through which it was found that the treatment provided by the defendant did not take into account the requirements of the necessary care, and as a result of this error he suffered pain More than six months, he went to hospitals for treatment, and was unable to perform his work, what he deserved half-blood money for losing the sense of vision, and he became threatened with blindness, as he suffers from poor eyesight in the right eye.

The report of the medical committee delegated from the court stated that there was a medical error on the part of the ophthalmologist at the hospital, as her mistake was in not following the recognized scientific principles when performing the operation to remove cataracts from the patient’s left eye, which contributed to the occurrence of complications that led to the loss of vision in the eye. The left hand side represents a disability of 45%.

The court confirmed in the reasons for the verdict, that what is proven in the report of the medical committee is that there is an error on the side of the doctor who works at the hospital, indicating that she is satisfied with the outcome of the report, because it was issued by specialists, and that it is based on sound technical foundations, and then relies on this The report as a basis for its award of compensation, to prove the error that causes liability, with the availability of the other elements of responsibility, including harm and a causal relationship.

The court ruled obligating the hospital to pay the plaintiff an amount of 200,000 dirhams and obligated him to pay the case’s fees and fees and in return for attorney fees.





