From: Nadja Pohr

Hobby archaeologist Ben Bacon has managed to decipher the writing system from the Ice Age. © IMAGO / UIG

Some meanings of Ice Age cave paintings have long remained undeciphered. A hobby archaeologist has now managed to solve the 20,000 year old writing system.

Archaeologists are making exciting discoveries from the past all over the world. Phenomenal finds in a 6,500-year-old tomb or the excavation of ancient relics never cease to amaze and sometimes present researchers with new puzzles.

Among other things, an old writing system used by hunters and gatherers in the Ice Age has not been deciphered so far. Cave paintings depicting animals or sequences of dots have been found all over Europe. Researchers have always assumed that these points had a special meaning – but nobody has been able to decipher them so far. Now amateur archaeologist Ben Bacon has managed to solve the system behind the records.

Hobby archaeologist decodes 20,000-year-old “writing system” from the Ice Age

Ben Bacon has spent countless hours deciphering the Ice Age writing system. To do this, he combed through previous research and cave art images in the British Library, looking for recurring patterns. Bacon initially thought it was “surreal” to find out what people said 20,000 years ago, how The Guardians reported. Nevertheless, after his research, he came to the conclusion that there was a kind of lunar calendar behind it.

In his view, the cave drawings are not only a form of artistic expression, but also exist to record sophisticated information about the timing of animal reproductive cycles. He finally approached a research team with his theory, who encouraged him to continue. The amateur archaeologist eventually worked with two Durham University professors and a University College London professor to publish an article in the Cambridge Archaeological Journal.

Scientists are glad they took amateur archaeologists “seriously.”

Enlightenment is an important milestone for archeology. It can now be shown that the people of that time in the caves of Lascaux (France) and Altamira (Spain) left a measurement of time that eventually also became commonplace here, said Professor Paul Pettitt from Durham University. Across from The Guardians he said he was glad he took hobby archaeologist Ben Bacon “seriously” when he was contacted. The results would also have encouraged the team to conduct further research into the significance of other markers found in cave drawings.

For Bacon, working on the project was important because it also made the drawings “suddenly feel much closer.” “As we delved deeper into their world, we discovered that these ancient ancestors are much more like us than we previously thought,” he said. Now the team of archaeologists hopes to understand more parts of the writing system and find out what information was important to people in the Ice Age.