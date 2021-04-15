Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton exhibited at the Field Museum in Chicago. Richard T. Nowitz / Corbis

20,000. That is the maximum number of Tyrannosaurus rex who walked the Earth at the same time on any given day in the Upper Cretaceous. In total, during this entire era, some 2,500 million specimens were born, spread over 127,000 generations, until the mass extinction of the dinosaurs 66 million years ago. These are the figures pointed out by a study published by the magazine Science, whose objective is to calculate the proportion of tyrannosaurs present in a territory.

The accounts have been made from estimates such as the mass of the Tyrannosaurus rex or the time it took them to become adults. Other more contrasted data have also been used, such as diet or type of metabolism, the preservation rate of young individuals or Damuth’s Law. This theory, developed in 1981 by John Damuth, explains the relationship between the population density of a species and its size. According to this rule, those species with greater body mass tend to have a lower population density.

The calculations yield a proportion of Tyrannosaurus rex 0.0091 individuals per square kilometer. That is, in a territory the size of Spain, some 5,000 specimens would coexist, compared to the 18,000 that would inhabit Mexico or the 25,000 that would be distributed throughout Argentina. Another piece of information offered by the study is that, counting all the specimens found so far, one in every 80 million individuals that populated the Earth are preserved. This is known as the fossilization rate.

Charles Marshall, the principal investigator of the work, assures that his team spent “a lot of time establishing limits to the collected data” to limit the possibilities of error. Even so, he acknowledges that the precision may be low: “The uncertainty about the values ​​for the total number of specimens that existed means that the figure could be 17 times higher.” Albert Prieto-Márquez, researcher ‘Ramón y Cajal’ of the Dinosaur Ecosystems Research group of the Catalan Institute of Paleontology He prefers not to focus on the numbers: “It is an estimate that is itself based on estimates. The numbers themselves I don’t take at face value. These are data that are going to be refined. It is something that always happens. I prefer the methodology and the potential that this study has for the future ”.

One of the main problems comes when determining population density. And it is that animals with a similar size can have very different population densities. This is, for example, the case of hyenas, whose population density is 50 times greater than that of jaguars, despite having a similar mass. In addition, until now Damuth’s law had only been applied to current animals, although Marshall argues that his calculations can be applied to any other species by entering the correct data.

Luis Alcalá, doctor in paleontology and director of the Dinópolis Foundation, is tougher: “As an exercise in style of how ecological reconstructions can be made, it is fine, but as a contribution to science these data are not valid. They are decontextualized, they are not put in relation to other types of dinosaurs of the time. It is a nice exercise in style, but it is not a scientific contribution ”. In addition, Alcalá points out deficiencies in the way of working: “From the moment an animal dies until it reaches the hands of a paleontologist, thousands of things happen to those bones. And that is studied by taphonomy. Deciphering the rhythms of conservation of remains only with ecology is telling half the story ”.

Although the paleontologist James Farlow already carried out a similar study in 1993, since then the knowledge about dinosaurs has advanced a lot. “There are more samples, there are new ways to analyze them and greater possibilities of crossing data from different fossils,” says Marshall. According to the researcher, scientific advances allow us to estimate the age of a dinosaur and its body mass on the date of its death. You can even calculate the total area where the Tyrannosaurus rex without having samples of rocks of the time or knowing the ecosystem of the entire area.

Prieto-Márquez considers that this report may give rise to new investigations: “[Este estudio] demonstrates that methods used with current animals can be applied to fossils. And that opens many doors that until now were impossible ”. And he adds: “Until now, studies focused on evolution or how fast a species was. This type of research allows you to observe what an ecosystem would be like and what the relationship between different species would be like ”.

