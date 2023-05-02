According to the White House, 80,000 Russian soldiers were wounded in the conflict with Ukraine in the period.

The United States said on Monday (May 1, 2023) that Russia had killed 20,000 in combat with Ukraine since December 2022. According to the American country, there were still 80,000 wounded. The information is from AP.

Speaking to journalists by telephone, White House Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the death estimates were calculated based on US intelligence.

“Russia’s attempted offensive backfired after months of fighting and extraordinary losses”declared Kirby.

Half of the victims would be from the Russian paramilitary group Wagner in the city of Bakhmut, located in the breakaway region of Donetsk, in eastern Ukraine. In March 2023, the organization’s leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is said to have taken control of the site.

The soldiers were sent into the city by Russia without any kind of preparation or knowledge of battles, Kirby said.

The US has said it will not disclose how many Ukraine has killed because the country was the “victim” and Russia the “aggressor”. The aim would be not to demoralize the Ukrainian troops. “It depends on them [ucranianos] ffuss about it or not. I will never make public something that compromises them.”he stated.