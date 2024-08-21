The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has confirmed that preparations are currently underway to receive guests and participants in the 30th edition of the World Congress on Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS), which will be hosted by Dubai from September 16 to 20. The event is expected to witness the attendance of 20,000 participants and 800 speakers, who will participate in 200 diverse sessions to discuss the latest innovations in the field of smart mobility and transportation technology.

The Authority explained that the conference will focus on a set of important topics, including: innovations in smart transportation, sustainable mobility, smart city integration, data-based decision-making, self-driving vehicles, and enhancing international cooperation in this field.

The event will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre under the theme “Mobility Enhanced by Intelligent Transport Systems”, and is organised by the Intelligent Transport Organisation in Europe (ERTICO) in collaboration with Intelligent Transport Services America (ITS America) and its counterpart in Asia-Pacific (ITS Asia-Pacific). Among the 200 sessions that will take place during the event are a number of discussion sessions, including: “Innovations across the horizons: Automated transport on water, rail, airspace and beyond”, “Connected horizons: Connectivity, cybersecurity and 5G in transport”, “Driving change: Government policies, sustainable planning and the fuel of the future”, “Activating the future: Innovations in clean mobility and smart systems”, “Revolutionising mobility: Customer-centric technology and cybersecurity standards”, “Securing tomorrow’s journeys: Addressing cyber challenges in mobility”, “Sailing towards tomorrow: The convergence of big data, digital transformation and smart technologies in urban mobility”, and “Innovating urban mobility: Digitisation and smart infrastructure”.

The conference is being held for the first time outside Europe, North America, Australia and East Asia, and for the first time in Dubai, reflecting its growing influence in the field of smart transportation innovation. It is a testament to Dubai’s strategic vision and pioneering innovations, providing an ideal platform for the exchange of views between global thought leaders, industry experts and decision makers.

The Roads and Transport Authority confirmed that Dubai’s hosting of the conference, which is the largest and most important international forum in the field of intelligent transportation systems and digital solutions in the fields of traffic, roads and transportation, reflects its firm commitment to promoting smart transportation solutions and sustainable mobility.

The event will feature high-level dialogue sessions focusing on smart transportation technologies and how to contribute to a safer, smarter and more sustainable future. The event will also include official events and multi-themed plenary sessions, in addition to international and regional forums and technical sessions, in line with the conference theme “Mobility Enhanced by Intelligent Transportation Systems”.

The conference will also include a modern exhibition featuring the latest technologies and solutions in this field, and will provide visitors with an exceptional opportunity to contribute to driving development in the field of transportation, while the event aims to explore the latest trends, exchange knowledge, and build strategic partnerships.

As Dubai prepares to welcome transportation leaders from around the world, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai continues its commitment to developing integrated and sustainable transportation systems and providing pioneering services that support the emirate’s future vision. The RTA stressed that the 30th edition of the World Congress on Intelligent Transportation Systems enhances Dubai’s role as a global hub for smart mobility, highlights the progress it has made in the field of smart transportation, and its contribution to shaping the future of urban mobility worldwide.

The Authority explained that to learn more and for those wishing to register and participate, visit the website of the World Congress on Intelligent Transport Systems 2024 in Dubai. https://itsworldcongress.com/ar/

