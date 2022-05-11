An official statistic issued by the Dubai Health Authority showed that the total number of nursing cadres in health facilities in the emirate reached about 20,000 male and female nurses, citizens and residents, including more than four thousand working in the authority’s facilities and nearly 500 in medical facilities affiliated with the Emirates Health Services Corporation, and more than 15,000 are affiliated with the private health sector facilities.

The announcement of the statistic coincided with the International Nursing Day, which falls on May 12 of each year, from which the World Health Organization and health institutions in various countries of the world aim to shed light on the great efforts made by nursing cadres, and confirm their active and influential role in the health care system.

The Executive Director of the Supportive Medical Services and Nursing Sector at the authority, Dr. Farida Al Khaja, said that the nursing cadres have proven competence at a level that exceeds expectations during all stages of addressing the “Covid-19” pandemic.

She added, “Apart from the pandemic, nursing cadres represent a very important component of the health care system, in addition to their large and unlimited role in caring for patients.”

The Health Authority has produced a short film documenting the opinions of a group of nursing cadres about their role, the nature of their work, and the mission they are working to perform at the community level and within medical facilities.



