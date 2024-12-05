There are many ways to do marketing, but without a doubt the most effective of all is to offer money or free things to attract the attention of users. Javier Cid, creator of the game and writer of the game, has had to learn this the hard way. homonymous novel Tristán Téllez.

Tristán Téllez was first a novel and now it is a video game set in the town Allariz, in the province of Ourense, and On December 14, the second chapter of this video game will premiere where this mythical Galician town has been recreated in a very realistic way recommended even by specialized travel magazines such as National Geographic or Condé Nast Traveler.

In this video game, players will be able to tour the historic center of Allariz with the aim of deciphering a mystery. This interactive game combines graphic adventure elements with exploration and resolution where players will have to use their ingenuity in this world that combines the historical with the fictional.

This game is far from belonging to one of the largest video game companies in the world, and it does not have million-dollar financing either, which is why it is very striking that the author of the game has placed a succulent reward of 20,000 euros for the fastest and most skilled player in solving the mystery of this second chapter.

The reason behind this award is, as its creator recognized, that the first chapter “was not played by anyone”, and therefore he was forced to put this award to attract more attention, which for now is working for him. Among the advice he gives for those who want to participate are that nor is it just about speed, it is also crucial that you understand the plot and details of the game to advance quickly. At the same time, it is important that Be attentive to the rules and opportunities they publish before each launch.

As we said, it will be next December 14, around 12:00, when this second chapter comes out, which will require using your ingenuity to progress in the story, although The author is confident that no one will be able to solve it before the end of the year. If you want, you can practice and familiarize yourself with the plot. solving the mystery of the first chapter.