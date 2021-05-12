Marsha Wibowo, a doctoral student at Harvard Medical School. Joslin Diabetes Center

Marsha wibowo, a doctoral student at Harvard Medical School, and Aleksandar Kostic, his professor of microbiology, have spent several years trying to understand why chronic autoimmune and metabolic diseases that affect humans have skyrocketed in recent decades. “One of the keys to solving the question is in the changes in our gut microbiota,” says Kostic, a co-author with Wibowo of research that reveals how bacteria in our gut have been transformed from the time of Christ to today.

The job, published this Wednesday in the magazine Nature, genetically analyzed eight human feces from 2,000 years ago from communities in Mexico and the United States that are preserved in good conditions and showed how the composition of the intestinal microbiota of people at that time was similar to that of isolated groups that today They lead a non-industrial lifestyle, but very different from that of modern industrialized humans. “We found a resemblance between ancient microbiota and those of small groups that live today in remote areas of Fiji, in some indigenous Amazonian ethnic groups and in the hunter-gatherer tribes of the jungles of Africa,” explains Kostic. And he adds: “We know that in these communities there is a much lower incidence of chronic diseases and with our research we can assume that there was also a low incidence in the ancient populations we studied.”

The study affirms that the differences in the bacteria of the intestine, produced over the years by changes in diet and lifestyle, may be responsible for the increase in chronic non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, multiple sclerosis and obesity, some of the leading causes of death in the world from today. “There is nothing in the human body, says Kostic, that these bacteria that live in us and reproduce from generation to generation have not affected, from neurological diseases to autoimmune”.

From the study of these fecal samples, Aleksandar Kostic, Marsha Wibowo and their team reconstructed 498 microbial genomes, of which 181 show strong evidence of being ancient and of human intestinal origin. The researchers found that 61 of these genomes had not been described before. Compared to the gut microbiomes of 2,000 years ago, the gut bacteria of today’s industrialized humans have fewer genes that prevent disease, but more genes for antibiotic resistance and more genes that degrade, for example, mucin, a protein that among other functions helps the immune system to trap pathogenic organisms.

Kostic, a Harvard doctor of biomedical sciences, explains that when mucin breaks down, the mucus layer that protects the intestine deteriorates and inflammation is generated. “This produces many health problems and is just one example of how a microbe that is absent in ancient communities, but seen frequently in modern people, can develop diseases.” The resistance to antibiotics that is evident in the intestinal microbiota today, but is not found in old stool samples, is today one of the greatest threats to global health and food safety because it makes the treatment of infections more difficult, prolongs hospital stays, increases medical costs and increases mortality, according to the World Health Organization.

Kostic says that the reasons for the ancient microbiota to be healthier than the current one are mainly related to diet. “It seems that 2,000 years ago the diet was much more diverse. You lived a life of subsistence and you had to make the most of everything around you ”, says the researcher. According to the study, the communities analyzed ate carbohydrates such as corn that needed the help of specific microbes to be able to be digested. “That process brought many health benefits.” The diet was also nourished by insects, mushrooms and cacti. “With the microscope we could see the remains of these foods,” explains Kostic. And he continues: “Compared to us, they had a much lower calorie diet, and they did not eat as many refined sugars, ultra-processed foods, or pesticides in fruits and vegetables.”

Marsha wibowo explains that today’s gut microbiome is much less diverse than the old one. “Approximately 40% of the genomes that we recovered from the samples were previously undescribed species. This reduction is associated with chronic diseases such as obesity and metabolic syndrome ”. According to Wibowo, the causality between the lack of specific microbes and these diseases has been suggested by different studies in humans that show, for example, how “the transplantation of fecal microbiota from healthy donors to individuals with metabolic syndrome can improve the sensitivity to insulin”. In addition, Wibowo says, some microbes have been shown to play a role in the development or prevention of chronic diseases. “It has been shown that the bacteria Akkermansia muciniphila, more present in the ancient microbiota, it improves metabolic health ”, concludes the researcher.

Eric Alm, MIT professor of biological engineering, has sampled the microbiota of people living in isolated non-industrial communities and then isolates specific bacteria and thus creates a repository of these endangered species of microbes. The hypothesis behind this work is that if some of these lost or missing microbes are reintroduced into modern industrial humans there could be health benefits. Wibowo and Kostic agree that this is the next stage of their work. “Right now, in the biotech and pharmaceutical industry there is a lot of enthusiasm for fecal microbiota transplantation. If you use healthy stool from healthy donors and give it to sick people there is a chance that they will improve their treatments, ”says Kostic. At this time, there are already different clinical trials to use the microbiota in inflammatory bowel disease and fecal transplant therapies combined with drugs against different types of cancer are being tested.

The researchers hope that introducing some bacteria found in the ancient microbiome to modern humans “can see better results in fighting the epidemic of chronic diseases that has become so problematic and continues to grow around the world, especially in the obesity, type two diabetes, and allergic diseases in young children. That is the hope, but we still have a long way to go ”, concludes Kostic.

