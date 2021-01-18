Ajman Medical District Director Hamad Al Shamsi confirmed that the region launched a new center yesterday to provide the “Covid 19” vaccine for those wishing to take it at the Ajman Society for Social and Cultural Development in the Mushairef area, to provide the necessary vaccinations and examinations. And he indicated that the center includes qualified medical and technical staff to combat the epidemic and give vaccinations, pointing out that the focus is currently on providing services, checks and giving vaccinations to the most needy social groups, especially senior citizens and people of determination, indicating that the new center works all week from eight in the morning, And until ten at night, when the first day of its opening witnessed a turnout of members of the community who wanted to take the vaccine.

The head of the volunteer department at the Emirates Red Crescent Center in Ajman, Sultan Jumah Al Suwaidi, said that the center has provided volunteers to work in all health centers in Ajman, indicating that 14 young men and women have been provided to work in the centers throughout the period of giving vaccinations, as their work is limited to assisting the medical staff. In registering those wishing to receive the vaccine, and organizing their entry into the examination rooms.

In turn, the field supervisor of the vaccination process for workers and teachers in public and private schools in Ajman, Dr. Abdullah Waqi’allah, confirmed that a new field center for vaccination dedicated to workers and teachers in private schools in the Emirate of Ajman was opened at Al-Hikma Private School, indicating that 650 people were targeted on the first day of Employees of Al-Hikma School, pointing out that there are other centers that have been opened to vaccinate educational personnel in various regions of the emirate, as nearly 2,000 teachers and workers in the emirate’s schools are vaccinated daily.

He pointed out that the priority is to give vaccinations to teachers and drivers in private and government schools, in order to preserve their safety and the safety of students, as they are the individuals who mix with students the most, with priority given to frontline workers. And he indicated that the vaccination period begins in Al-Hikma Schools from seven in the morning until five in the evening, indicating that the employees in the educational institution have been targeted, indicating that the opening of field centers on a daily basis enhances ensuring that the largest number of school workers receive the vaccine, pointing out that there is availability Employees also have the option to receive vaccination in specific government medical centers and clinics, as the leadership and health authorities in the country have spared no effort to provide vaccinations for free to all citizens and residents.





