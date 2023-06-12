NY.- Currently, food is no longer only ordered at home directly in restaurants, but rather it is requested through a third application in which a delivery man collects the order and delivers it to the door of your home or where is found.

Although until now this was done with the help of human delivery people -whether by bicycle, motorcycle or car-, now Uber Eats has been revolutionized and will begin to make deliveries through autonomous vehicles.

“We expect our rapid growth at Uber Eats to continue… We currently have a fleet of 100 robots in Los Angeles and expect to operate an increasing number of them as our coverage and delivery volume grow,” said Ali Kashani, Co-Founder. and CEO of Serve Robotics, a firm that develops autonomous robotic transporters to deliver and serve food.

In a partnership between Serve Robotics and Uber Eats, 2,000 robots will be added to make deliveries; in the initial 2022 partnership, more than 200 restaurants in Los Angeles were served by 30 percent of Uber Eats deliveries.

Currently these small robots work from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., but in the last agreement it was agreed that expansion in other cities in the United States will be allowed.

These “sidewalk robots” from Serve Robotics are capable of achieving Level 4 autonomy, which determines that the vehicle can handle various driving conditions without the need for human intervention; however, when he comes across things like a construction site or police tape, he stops to ask for help from a remote supervisor.

Level 4 sidewalk robots can also change their path when encountering obstacles or obstructions.