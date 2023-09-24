Meanwhile, 2,000 people living in the vicinity of steel giant Tata Steel in IJmuiden have registered with the Frissewind.nu foundation to join the mass claim against the company. “We will soon be sitting down with Tata Steel, but we are not naive in thinking that we will be able to achieve this outside the court,” says John Beer, personal injury lawyer and board member of residents’ group Frissewind.nu.

#people #participating #mass #claim #Tata #Steel #naive #Tata #friends