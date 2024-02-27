The activities of the fifth session of the Transport Conference and Exhibition for the Middle East and North Africa region will begin today in Dubai, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and organized by the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, in cooperation with the Union. Global public transportation.

The current session of the conference and exhibition will be held from February 28 to March 1, under the slogan “Sustainable Mobility and Quality of Life.” This slogan reflects the authority’s commitment to advancing the development of public transportation with a focus on inspiring positive change and pushing towards a more sustainable and sustainable future. for living.

The conference highlights the latest technologies and global best practices in the field of transportation and urban mobility innovations, to achieve the global climate goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

More than 2,000 participants will attend the conference, including industry experts, researchers, heads of government agencies and leaders, to exchange knowledge and experiences in the transportation and public transportation sector. The conference will host more than 65 speakers from 22 countries, to develop innovative solutions that support sustainable transportation and community well-being. 46 exhibitors will participate in the exhibition accompanying the conference, highlighting the latest technologies, projects and initiatives that aim to revolutionize transportation systems and promote sustainable solutions.

Member of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority and Chairman of the Supreme Committee to Supervise Hosting the Transport Conference and Exhibition Activities in the Middle East and North Africa Region, Mohammed Obaid Al-Mulla, said: “This session of the conference has a special status, as it highlights the importance of sustainable transport in facing pressing environmental challenges. Through meaningful discussions that pave the way for drawing up implementable strategies that prioritize the well-being of communities.”

Al-Mulla added that the Middle East and North Africa Transportation Conference and Exhibition has become a platform to bring about change for the better, by exchanging experiences, best practices and innovative ideas, displaying innovative urban mobility solutions, and enhancing communication between industry leaders, policy makers and experts. Topics for research and discussion include: artificial intelligence, green mobility, flexible infrastructure, urban planning, quality of life, in addition to exchanging experiences and global best practices, and sustainable urban mobility.