MORE THAN 2,000 octogenarian citizens of Torrevieja were vaccinated against Covid-19 on Friday, with regional authorities promising 213,000 more jabs through Valencia this coming week.

Indeed, the original plan to have the vaccination station at the municipal leisure center was changed to the Centro Municipal de Ocio on the strength of numbers attending.

EFFICIENT: Speedy vaccinations in Torrevieja CMO

The move meant that between 9am and 8pm on Friday, April 9, the planned 2,000 doses of Moderna’s vaccine were given to those summoned.

Remarkably, such was the speed of the operation, people of other ages were called to receive their jab.

This coming week, the Department of Health plans to administer close to 200,000 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines throughout the region.

Another 17,000 twos will go to ‘at-risk’ citizens.

Given the numbers involved, authorities are stressing that people should only go to vaccination points if they have received the text from their local health team.

COUNCILLOR FOR UNIVERAL HEALTH: Ana Barceló

Councilor for Universal Health, Ana Barceló, stressed that the increase in rollout of the vaccines, “brings us closer to the goal of immunizing 70% of Valencians at the end of the summer.”

She has been happy with the program so far, as “the collaboration of citizens and the efforts of the health teams are allowing such complex planning to function normally.”

Barcelo herself will be vaccinated this week as her age group qualifies for the AstraZeneca jab, and has “encouraged all citizens to get vaccinated, both to avoid infection and to protect the rest of the population.”

MORE COVID NEWS: EXPLAINED: What expats need to do to get Covid-19 vaccine in Spain