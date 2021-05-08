Assistant Director General of the Public Health Sector and Central Laboratories in Sharjah Municipality, Sheikha Shatha Al Mualla, confirmed to “Emirates Today” that the municipality has intensified its inspection visits to food establishments to ensure their compliance with health standards, preventive measures and measures announced and circulated to establishments, as part of its efforts to provide food Safe for consumers, and strengthening the public health system in the emirate, as the teams made 2,000 inspection visits within a week.

She added that the inspection teams visited restaurants, bakeries and cafeterias to ensure the methods of preparing food, the cleanliness of the facility, the commitment of workers to health practices, their obtaining professional health cards, their training within the Sharjah Food Safety Program, and the application of preventive and precautionary measures. She explained that the municipality has formed a team of 45 inspectors to follow up food preparation sites and food establishments, as well as to ensure that stores are committed to not displaying food outside, and to issue the necessary permits for establishments that provide service during daylight hours to non-Muslim communities, noting that about 400 permits have been issued to these establishments. She pointed out that the campaigns resulted in the liberation of nine confiscation records of foodstuffs, and the withdrawal of 236 samples for examination.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

