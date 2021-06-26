The police received seven reports regarding the incident, and 10 people were arrested, including a woman who participated in providing vaccination certificates.

The defendants were charged with attempting to commit murder, according to Mumbai police, who said the fraudsters had provided vaccines to prevent the Corona virus, which contained only saline solution.

And the website of “New Delhi TV” quoted Vishwas Nangar Patel, the officer in charge of investigating the case, as saying: “We have recovered an amount of money obtained by the fraudsters through their bogus vaccines, and we have also frozen the bank accounts of the accused.”

Patel pointed out that the police discovered sites designated for unlicensed vaccination campaigns, which provide people with vaccines against Covid-19, containing saline solution.

The Supreme Court asked the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation to know the nature of the solution, assess the health of the victims who were injected with it, and give them the appropriate vaccinations.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, India recorded 48,698 new cases of Covid-19 during the past 24 hours.

The data indicated that the number of deaths in India as a result of the virus increased, after 1183 new deaths were recorded, according to “Reuters”.