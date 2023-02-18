Vietnam.- At least 2,000 cats dead were found dead by Vietnam Police at a slaughterhouse in Dong Thap province, in the southern Mekong Delta.

According to the Vietnamese press, the corpses of the cats were found inside a cold room and were supposedly destined to be processed into traditional medicine products to treat asthma.

The corpses of the cats were to be subjected to a long boiling process, through which the remedy would be obtained, because the Vietnamese believe that extracts of cat bone can help cure diseases such as asthma and osteoporosis.

It was reported that the property where the dead cats were located did not have the necessary permits to sacrifice cats, for which it was reported that authorities will apply an economic sanction and verify that no serious laws have been violated.

In Vietnam, the consumption of cat meat is a deeply rooted custom despite the fact that for decades there have been laws that prohibit the consumption of this type of meat.