Considered by researchers as the origin of the Mexican State, the 1821 document was a key piece for the consummation of the independence movement, as it promoted the reconciliation of a New Spain mired in civil war for 11 years.

September 16 is when all Mexicans celebrate National Independence. But on that date, 1810, only the beginning of the war took place, led by priest Miguel Hidalgo. The fundamental episode to consummate this independence movement and lay the foundations for the Mexican State did not occur until 11 years later, on February 24, with the proclamation of the “Plan of Iguala.”

“The Iguala Plan had the virtue of knowing how to give way to the aspirations of the different social sectors that made up New Spain, and offer a political, negotiated solution that put an end to the war and that proposed a kind of national reconciliation on the the basis of Independence, ”Felipe Ávila Espinosa, director general of the National Institute for Historical Studies of the Revolutions of Mexico, said in an interview with France 24.

By 1820 – points out the doctor in history for El Colegio de México – New Spain was submerged in a war to which there was no end in sight, society was exhausted and the buoyant economy, which was one of the most important in the world, based in the extraction of silver, it was collapsed.

The insurgents kept the independence momentum alive in the region called El Sur, led by Vicente Guerrero, heir to the struggle started by Miguel Hidalgo and José María Morelos.

To fight Guerrero, Agustín de Iturbide, a colonel in the royalist army, was sent. But after years of having battled with the rebels, Iturbide, aware that it would take him a long time to try to defeat Guerrero -considers Ávila-, decides to join the independence cause and begins an exchange of letters with the military leader in the south in order to reach an agreement that results in the end of the conflict and, above all, in the Independence of New Spain.

The agreement reached is reflected in the Plan of Iguala, which supports the creation of the Army of the Three Guarantees or Trigarante (religion, independence, union).

For José Luis Soberanes, in his book A constitutional history of Mexico, published by the Legal Research Institute of the National Autonomous University of Mexico, the Iguala Plan was “the normative instrument that based the actions of the Trigarante Army until the consummation of independence, as well as the public work of the national authorities for more of the two years following emancipation. For all these reasons, the Iguala Plan is the formal cause of the Mexican State, that is, the origin of the Mexican State ”.

Take advantage of the situation

For the historian Felipe Ávila, the maturity and political sense that Iturbide and Guerrero had to recognize and know how to take advantage of the situation was fundamental for the success of the movement.

“A favorable situation was presented with the restoration of the Constitution of Cádiz. After Fernando VII put it aside in 1814 and reestablished absolutism, in 1820 there was a military movement that forced the Spanish monarch to reestablish the Constitution and summon Cortes. This had repercussions in New Spain and the other Spanish colonies. Both Iturbide and Guerrero saw this favorable situation ”, he points out in an interview.

Another important juncture for the triumph of the Iguala Plan, indicates José Luis Soberanes in the book cited above, is that in the capital of the viceroyalty there had been a coup d’etat in which Ruiz de Apodaca was deposed, on July 5, 1821, and the subsequent arrival in Veracruz of the new viceroy, Juan de O’Donojú, “who, given his personal liberal ideology and in view of the outlook in favor of independence in the old viceroyalty, had no choice but to sign, on August 24 , in the town of Córdoba, the Treaty that bears his name, according to which he recognized, on behalf of Spain, the independence of the ‘Mexican Empire’ ”.

But it was not until September 7, 1821, when the Spanish army signed the armistice through which it surrendered to the troops of the Plan of Iguala.

The reconciliation

José Luis Soberanes, member of the National System of Researchers level III and former president of the National Human Rights Commission, points out in his text that the objective of Guerrero and Iturbide in the Plan of Iguala was to achieve independence through the recognition of the equality of all the inhabitants of the territory of New Spain –without castes or distinctions by ethnic or racial origin–, that is, reconciliation.

And, furthermore – for which he is considered a conservative – it was proposed to guarantee respect for the privileges and privileges of ministers of worship, as well as respect for property.

“European Spaniards: your homeland is America, because you live in it; in it you have your beloved women, your tender children, your estates, commerce and goods. Americans: who of you can say that you do not descend from Spanish? See the most sweet chain that unites us: add the other ties of friendship, dependence on interests, education and language, and conformity of feelings, and you will see they are so narrow and so powerful that the common happiness of the kingdom is necessary to make it all gathered in a single opinion and in a single voice ”, reads the proclamation of Iguala.

Reconciliation and independence. An independence that – Felipe Ávila emphasizes – has a great impact in Latin America, insofar as it was an authentic popular revolution.