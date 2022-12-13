While the reform of the reform of the so-called Plan B was being prepared in the Senate, with more than 90 changes to the initiative approved in an untidy and shameful manner in the Chamber of Deputies, without the vast majority of legislators having Even after reading what they voted, hand in hand with the festivities of the Virgin (for the first time in two years without limitations on participation), 200 years of bilateral relations between Mexico and the United States were celebrated.

It is no secret to say that these are the most complex, comprehensive, codependent relationships in the world. On the occasion of that celebration, one of the officials closest to President Joe Biden, Chris Dodd, in charge of relations with Latin America by the White House, was in Mexico.

I do not think it was simply a protocol visit, because at the same time President López Obrador dedicated a good part of this Monday to meetings with his security cabinet, at a time when beyond the speeches the numbers of violence continue to grow in a good part of the country, with nerve centers that seem to be increasingly out of control, such as Zacatecas and Guerrero, where the situation seems to be increasingly out of control.

The massacre this weekend was in Coyuca de Benítez, where, due to events not too different, in the same area of ​​the state, Governor Rubén Figueroa fell in 1995, due to the Aguas Blancas massacre. Today we have normalized the massacres so much that they don’t even seem to be a prominent note.

The truth is that the bicentennial of bilateral relations is being celebrated at a complex time where, in addition, many of its central issues seem to be stuck with pins that both Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and Ambassador Ken Salazar are doing everything possible so that no one detaches them, because on both sides of the border there are many who are working to remove them.

The issues to be addressed are inexhaustible: from organized crime in its aspect, especially the trafficking of synthetic drugs and illegal fentanyl, to migration, increasingly managed by organized crime itself; from arms trafficking from the United States to Mexico (which the Biden administration committed to reducing) to money laundering by these groups.

From national and regional cybersecurity, where we have alarming lags, to the fight against terrorism, where some of the least known and most successful chapters of bilateral collaboration in these stories have occurred; from the construction of solid economic and commercial zones in these new times of harsh global confrontations, often violated (and in this our responsibility as a country is greater due to wrong policies on energy and agro-industrial issues, the latter at least postponed until 2025 ), to the need to adapt them to national requirements.

The agenda of Mexico and the United States is endless, but the fundamental thing is to search and find a vision and a common language, at a time when the tensions for distancing are real.

One day it must be understood that we are not only in North America, but that we are part of this regional bloc and that our present, future and destiny lie here, in terms of security, economy, social and diplomatic matters. This does not imply that there are no differences, as France and Germany may have in the European Union, but neither of the two nations doubts for a moment about their origin and destiny.

Both in Mexico and in the United States there are those who today still do not understand it that way, even though we have the most active commercial border in the world, 40 million descendants or those born in Mexico live in the American Union, when our economy largely subsists for 50 billion dollars in remittances that our countrymen send year after year.

Mexico and the United States need each other. History has shown not only that this relationship is beneficial for both countries, but also that from the perspective of regional complementarity we are stronger, within our countries and globally when we can appear, together with Canada, as a solid regional bloc.

I return to the issue of bilateral security. Nothing can harm the relationship as much today as disagreements in the field of security. In the end, even the commercial and energetic ones will have to adjust to reality, which tends to prevail over ideological dalliances.

But in security what is missing is something key and that was had in the past: mutual trust. Today, what we have is exactly the opposite, we collaborate but mistrust, support each other but hit each other in the back, we see the other’s problems but little of our own. And that happens on both sides of the border. It happens with migration, drugs (especially fentanyl), weapons, money, even with the institutions themselves. There it is today and it will be tomorrow, the true bilateral challenge: without trust and collaboration, progress will not be made, good wishes and beautiful phrases will never be enough.