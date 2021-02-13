The remains of Russian and French soldiers who fell during the terrible withdrawal of Napoleon Bonaparte in 1812 from Russia were buried Saturday near the battlefield at Viasma, in a moment of Franco-Russian reconciliation.

On the 200th anniversary of Napoleon’s death, the remains of 126 soldiers who had been found in a collective pit between Smolensk and Moscow were buried in eight coffins, in the presence of officials and descendants of top Russian and French military leaders at the time.

Under the snowfall and the temperature fell below 15 degrees Celsius, men carried coffins that were draped with flags in a cemetery in Vyazma, more than 200 km west of Moscow.

The coffins were buried in the snow-covered ground by artillery fire and in front of about a hundred men in uniform of that era.

The remains belong to 120 soldiers and three women – who followed the soldiers to sell them food – and three boys – most likely drummers – who fell on the sidelines or during the Battle of Viasma on November 3, 1812, two weeks after the start of the retreat that reached its climax soon after and was terrifying. With the crossing of Berezina, during which a large number of deaths occurred.

“Death makes everyone equal. They are all in one grave,” said Yulia Khitrovo, 74, a grandson of the commander in the Tsar’s army, Mikhail Kotzzov.

As for Prince Joachim Mora, who is a descendant of the famous marshal of the Napoleonic era and will attend the ceremony, he affirmed that he was “very moved by the presence of these ceremonies, which are a symbol of mutual respect.”

The ceremony came as France this year marked the bicentennial of Napoleon’s death.