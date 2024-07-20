241 workers at Bethesda Game Studios are unionizing.

Bethesda Game Studios’ union recognition with Communication Workers of America (CWA) marks the “first wall-to-wall union at Microsoft.”

“We, a majority of developers at Bethesda Game Studios Dallas, Rockville, and Austin, are ecstatic to announce the formation of our union with CWA Union. Together as #OneBGSUSA, we advocate for the betterment of every developer at BGS, setting the new standard for our industry.

“As a democratic organization, we seek to empower the collective wishes of our studios’ workers; having a safe, sustainable, and equitable work environment for all. Having a proper seat at the discussion table allows us to turn those wishes into reality.

“Joining in solidarity with our fellow members at ZeniMax Workers, OneBGS_MTL, and all of CWA Union, we push for increased job security, compensation transparency, and flexibility to continue creating the games we love.”

The statement concludes with: “As we work towards our first contract with Microsoft, we hope you’ll join us in voicing your support as we serve as an example for all, into the next era of game development.”

Microsoft has reportedly “recognized the union”.

Bethesda is just one of several studios that have moved to unite in response to more than 15,000 job cuts and studio closures over the last 18 months. Back in April, Just Cause developer Avalanche confirmed plans to enter a collective bargaining agreement with Swedish unions.

GamesIndustry.biz’s Chris Dring recently took a closer look at the layoffs for Eurogamer, offering insight into what, exactly, is going on.