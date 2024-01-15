Bleeding after sex or abnormal discharge: two possible symptoms of cervical cancer. About two hundred women die from this disease every year. Fewer and fewer young women are participating in population screening, which detects the precancerous stages of cervical cancer that can be used to prevent cancer.
Naomi Defoer
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#women #die #cervical #cancer #year #39Pap #smear #prevent #lot #misery39
Leave a Reply