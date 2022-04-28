The logistics ship of the Army, the Ysabel, arrived in Poland this Thursday with the largest shipment of weapons, ammunition and vehicles that Spain has sent to Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion, according to the Ministry of Defense. The ship left Spain last Thursday and has taken a week to reach a Polish port to unload the 200 tons of weapons and ammunition, the 30 heavy trucks and the 10 light trucks that the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, committed to last week on his visit to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on his visit to kyiv.

This shipment represents more than double the military aid sent by Spain during these more than two months of war. The previous remittances had been sent by air on board eleven Army aircraft.

Sánchez explained a week ago from kyiv, together with President Zelenski, that he was aware that the needs are “enormous” so that Spain planned to continue giving humanitarian, political, financial and military support.

The ship that has transported the material, the ‘Ysabel’, is a logistics ship of the Army operated by the Navy and that was purchased second-hand at the end of 2020. It is the last logistics ship acquired by the Armed Forces for the Army to replace Martín Posadillo and El Camino Español. The ship, manufactured in 2003, was acquired second-hand by the Ministry of Defense in 2020 and entered service a few months later. Its main purpose was the transfer of troops and vehicles from the peninsula to Ceuta, Melilla and the Canary and Balearic archipelagos, as well as international deployments of the Army.

It is a ro-ro transport ship -with holds to house vehicles-, with some 16,361 gross tons, a length (length) of 149 meters, a beam (width) of 21 meters, a height of 27 meters and a draft of 5.2 meters. She has seven decks and a crew of sixty sailors, with six officers and a cargo capacity of more than a thousand military vehicles and combat tanks, with a range of 24 days.

According to the Army, the main mission of the Ysabel is the transport of light and heavy vehicles, being able to house 110 trailers weighing between 32 and 54 tons or 1,200 vehicles on its cargo decks.