The “plan” system, which was adopted by the Ministry of Community Development and is used in the implementation of treatment plans for people of determination, succeeded in educating 686 students registered in the system through more than 200 thousand educational activities, which were implemented during the first semester of the current academic year 2020 / 2021.

The activities were implemented through the implementation of programs in the system through which these educational programs are also evaluated throughout the week, as well as measuring the degree of their use in qualifying students registered in the system, as well as monitoring the performance of teachers and specialists, based on practical and documented measurements that follow best international practices. .

The director of the Department of Care and Rehabilitation of People of Determination at the Ministry, Wafa Hamad bin Sulaiman, revealed to “Emirates Today”, that it exceeds expectations of the “plan” system in all centers of people of determination, according to what the results of the first phase of the application of the system showed, and confirmed that the development of It is remarkable and continues to achieve the goals and achievements in the education of registered students within a short period, from September to December 2020, adding that the number of beneficiaries registered in the system during the first phase of its implementation reached 686 students of people of determination nationwide.

Bin Sulaiman considered that the success of implementing the first phase of the “plan” system reflects the commitment to strengthening the goals and axes of the national policy for empowering people of determination, which includes providing efficient and high-quality educational and rehabilitation services for this group, pointing out that “plan” is a smart system that has demonstrated a remarkable degree of effectiveness. The level of centers for people of determination affiliated with the Ministry, as all centers have succeeded in using the system’s tools to design and manage individual educational and rehabilitation programs and extract periodic and development reports during the first semester.

Bin Sulaiman added that about 60 practitioners and coordinators from various centers for people of determination were trained through the “Yomou” training program to deal with the system’s tools and use its multiple technologies, adding that they were trained on how to use the plan system in designing individual digital therapeutic programs and using methods of collecting Data, strategies for teaching new skills, understanding behavioral problems and ways to deal with them, increasing family partnership in the educational process, and finally writing the comprehensive report on the use of the “plan” system.

Bin Sulaiman said that the number of targets monitored through the smart system of “Plan” reached 24,814 accomplished goals, adding that the number of educational activities that were implemented through the system during three months exceeded 200,000 educational activities.

6 objectives for implementing the plan

Raising the efficiency and effectiveness of providing and managing education and rehabilitation services for people of determination.

Providing smart tools and techniques that serve specialists in measuring the degree of benefit for people of determination and their families.

Developing and building individual educational and rehabilitation plans in record time.

Monitor progress and make evidence-based decisions.

Communicating with the family and activating its role towards the education and rehabilitation of their children.

– Identify the challenges that face providers of education and rehabilitation services for people of determination.





