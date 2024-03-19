The Civil Court of First Instance in Dubai ruled to oblige a company to pay compensation of 200,000 dirhams to an employee who was accused by the company’s owners of forging his contract to increase his dues, but the Criminal Court acquitted him and proved the maliciousness of the complaint against him.

Details of the case stated that the plaintiff employee filed a lawsuit before the Center for Friendly Settlement of Disputes in which he requested that the owners of the company where he works be obligated to pay an amount of 500 thousand dirhams, because they tried to force him to give up his labor benefits, and to register a malicious report against him that resulted in him being banned from traveling, and it was impossible for him to check on his sick mother. And he was unable to bury her in his country.

The plaintiff said in his statement of claim that he was an employee of the defendants’ company, and he filed a labor lawsuit against the company demanding his entitlements, but he was surprised that they filed a report against him with the police, accusing him of forging an employment contract that made his basic salary 20,000 dirhams instead of 5,000 dirhams, and that he used a card. The electronic signature of the employer was illegally, to the detriment of its owner, pointing out that the report was turned into a criminal case against him in the Dubai courts, but the Criminal Court ruled that he was acquitted of the charge against him, and stated in the reasons for its ruling that the complaint submitted by the two owners of the company was malicious, and they only intended it to do so. Prompting him to waive his labor rights.

The plaintiff added that what the defendants did to him caused him material damages, represented by preventing him from traveling for a period estimated at nine months, and moral damages, represented by the delay in his mother’s health condition as a result of the psychological pressures he was subjected to and the deterioration of his family situation. When his mother died in his country, he was unable to travel to bury her. As a result of being prevented from traveling, experiencing financial hardship, and having to borrow money due to the inability to obtain work due to the criminal case, he provided support for his claim with a copy of the acquittal ruling.

After it was not possible to settle before the Center for Friendly Settlement of Disputes, the case was referred to the Court of First Instance in Dubai, and a legal representative for the defendants attended and submitted a memorandum of request at the conclusion of which the case was dismissed due to the lack of evidence of its validity, given the fact that the plaintiff committed the crime charged to him, and that they used a right guaranteed to them.

After examining the case, the court stated in the merits of its ruling that the meaning of the text of Article (106) of the Civil Transactions Law is that the legislator established the principle of the obligation of security for anyone who unlawfully uses his right, and specified four criteria for the use that can qualify as abuse: First, that it be intended to harm others. Secondly, it must be for the purpose of achieving an unlawful interest. Thirdly, the use of the right may result in achieving interests of little importance that are not proportionate to the harm that befalls others. Fourthly, the person must go beyond the norm and custom among people in using his right.

She explained that what is proven in her opinion from the criminal ruling is that it stated in its reasons that the defendants informed the police that the plaintiff had forged two contracts to update a work contract, and used an electronic signature card belonging to the second defendant, to the detriment of its owner. The ruling also proved that the criminal court was not confident in the truthfulness of the aforementioned statements regarding their lack of knowledge of what the plaintiff had done. Of an amendment to the contract, as it is rationally and logically inconceivable for the plaintiff to update the employment contract twice, starting from 2018 until 2020, and receive his salary according to this amendment without the owners of the company discovering it, which confirms that their accusation of forgery against him was only for the purpose of malicious intent. To push him to waive his labor benefits.

She pointed out that since the reasons given by the criminal ruling are inextricably linked to its statement, which is to deny the accusation against the plaintiff, then the civil court must abide by this ruling and implement the consequences resulting from its reasons, especially since it has become final by not appealing it within the specified dates.

She continued that, in light of the fact that the criminal ruling proved the element of error on the part of the defendants, as it proved the maliciousness of the report submitted by them to achieve an illegitimate interest, which is to force the plaintiff to give up the labor lawsuit, it was established for the civil court that this error immediately and directly resulted in material damages represented by The expenses he incurred to provide his defense before the Public Prosecution and the court, and his exposure to the precautionary measures resulting from the report, in addition to the moral damage he suffered in the form of harm to his honor, and the sadness and distress he suffered as a result of the investigation and trial to which he was subjected; The court ordered him to pay compensation of 200 thousand dirhams, and a legal interest of 5%. The court also obligated the defendants to pay the expenses and fees of the lawsuit and attorney’s fees.