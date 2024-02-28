The Civil Court of First Instance in Dubai upheld the decision of the Insurance Disputes Settlement Committee to oblige an insurance company to pay an amount of 200,000 dirhams in compensation to two people affected by a traffic accident caused by a vehicle insured by that plaintiff company.

The plaintiff company appealed the decision of the Dispute Settlement Committee, on the grounds that the accident occurred outside the scope of its insurance coverage, but the court rejected the appeal.

In detail, an insurance company appealed against a decision issued by the Insurance Disputes Settlement Committee obliging it to pay an amount of 200 thousand dirhams in compensation to those affected by an accident caused by a vehicle insured by it. In its appeal, it demanded that the decision be canceled and that the complaint be not accepted because it was filed by someone without standing, lack of validity and proof, and lack of legal basis. In addition to rejecting the complaint of the owner of the damaged vehicle due to it being outside the insurance coverage, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the unified insurance policy, applicable within the UAE, and rejecting the complaint regarding the claim for compensation for lack of entitlement and violation of the law and the provisions of Islamic Sharia.

The company based its appeal on the fact that the contested decision was in violation of the law, and was marred by error and deficiency in justification, and a violation of the right to defence, as it resulted in the defendant being entitled to compensation in the amount of 200 thousand dirhams, considering that the accident was outside the scope of insurance coverage.

In turn, the defendants submitted a memorandum requesting that the appeal be rejected, and then the court began hearing the case, noting that the appeal met its formal requirements that required its acceptance.

It explained in the merits of its ruling that it is established, according to the Court of Cassation, that the beneficiary of the terms, conditions, and exceptions contained in the document specified for vehicle insurance against civil liability is that the injured party has the right to demand compensation from the insurance company for the damages sustained by him, regardless of their value, which were caused by a vehicle insured by The company referred to is a third party or the other party, and the insured person or the driver of the insured vehicle at the time of the accident does not benefit from the insurance.

It stated that if the concerned parties agree, pursuant to an annex to the unified insurance policy, to add insurance coverage for them under the document, then determining the insured risks and determining the beneficiary of the insurance is based on what is stated in the additional annex, and when the risk is realized, the insurance company is obligated to pay the compensation due to the beneficiary at As agreed upon in the appendix, the beneficiary may not receive from the company more than the value of the damage he sustained, not exceeding the aforementioned insurance amount, that is, he may only receive the lesser of the two values, the insurance amount or the value of the damage.

She pointed out that it is clear to the court, through reviewing the case papers and documents, that the decision of the Insurance Disputes Settlement Committee is considered to have sufficient reason to support it, and it faced the realistic and legal elements, and reached a correct result sufficient to support its ruling, and leads to the result it reached, and there is no violation in it. The decision is passed by law, and then the court rules to uphold it and oblige the company to compensate those affected in the amount of 200 thousand dirhams.