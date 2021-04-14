Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

Diabetes Friends Association, one of the health-supporting associations affiliated with the Health Education Department at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, provided a subsidy of 200,000 dirhams to the Diabetes Clinic at the Emirates Red Crescent Authority.

This came during a remote meeting held by the society by Khawla Al-Hajj, president of the association, and Dr. Elham Al-Amiri, vice president of the society, to Sultan Al Mazrouei, Director of the Red Crescent Medical Center Sharjah Branch.