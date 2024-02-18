The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has warned private sector establishments and employers against employing any individuals who do not hold work permits approved by the Ministry, even if the employment is on a trial basis, whether in establishments or as auxiliary workers.

The Ministry stressed that: “It is not permissible to employ a violating worker for the purpose of probation to change his status, as anyone who uses work permits for auxiliary workers for purposes other than the designated purpose shall be punished with a fine of not less than 50 thousand dirhams and not more than 200 thousand dirhams.”

The Ministry explained in the latest issue of the “Human Resources” magazine that any person who obtains a work permit from the Ministry becomes covered by the umbrella of the law, taking into account that everyone who employs a person who has not obtained a work permit is dealt with in accordance with the law and legislation within the framework of the law, and thus It is considered a violation of the law regulating labor relations.

She confirmed that she is organizing joint periodic campaigns, in cooperation with the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, to monitor violating workers at the state level, noting that if any of the violating workers is caught working for an employer, swift administrative penalties are imposed on the employer, starting with blocking his file. Immediately, and refused to grant him new domestic worker permits, in addition to referring him to the Public Prosecution to take criminal and financial measures, in implementation of Federal Decree Law No. 9 of 2022 regarding domestic service workers and its executive regulations, which prohibits hiring a domestic worker without obtaining a work permit, or letting him work. With third parties without adhering to the conditions and settling their situation.

She pointed out that any person who brings in domestic help workers without a license is subject to a penalty of imprisonment for a period of not less than one year, and a fine between 200,000 and one million dirhams, in accordance with the provisions of Article 27 of a federal decree law regarding domestic service workers, which stipulates: “He shall be punished by imprisonment for a period not exceeding Less than one year, and a fine of not less than 200 thousand dirhams and not more than one million dirhams, or one of these two penalties, anyone who practices the activity of any mediation or temporary employment of domestic workers in the country without a license, in accordance with the provisions of this decree law and its executive regulations. And the decisions implementing them, as well as anyone who exploited or misused the electronic powers granted to him to enter the Ministry’s systems or enabled others to do so, which resulted in a breach in the procedures or work relationships, or the Ministry’s systems.”

She explained that employing illegal domestic workers, or bringing them in and leaving them to work for others without regularizing their situation constitutes a clear violation of legislation, and poses health and social risks to employers and their families, calling on employers to deal with licensed labor recruitment offices, which can be viewed on the Ministry’s official website and its pages at Social networking sites, which operate under the supervision of the Ministry, ensuring that they provide distinguished service to clients, including employers and citizen and resident families.

The Ministry reiterated that it will not be lax in enforcing the law against violators, noting that the legislation implemented by the state, just as it provides the necessary protection for workers, also includes business owners, by extending the probationary period of the domestic worker from three months to six months, which is a measure that is in the interest of Families and business owners, and the guarantee became binding for a period of two years by labor recruitment offices, and thus the protection became greater and broader for employers.

She stated that the legislation also guarantees the return of any amounts paid by employers to recruit and employ auxiliary workers, in specific cases and conditions, and in a proportion and proportionality to the time frames, and according to specific mechanisms in the executive regulations and regulating decisions issued by the Ministry, with the aim of providing greater protection for business owners, and to ensure that no… Employment agencies manipulate these rights related to their obligations towards employers.

” HR”:

• Any person who obtains a work permit from the Ministry becomes covered by the law.