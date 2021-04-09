Juma Al Nuaimi (Abu Dhabi)

Abu Dhabi Court of Cassation ordered a private company and an insurance company to pay an amount of 200,000 dirhams moral compensation, as a result of the negligence of a private company and an insurance company in providing security and prevention means to protect a worker from the dangers of work, which led to the death of the children’s inheritor.

The merits of the case revolve around the children of the deceased deceased filing a lawsuit against a private company and an insurance company, demanding to jointly compel them to pay compensation for material, moral and inherited damages on the basis that their deceased passed away as a result of the negligence of the private company and the insurance company mentioned earlier in securing the means of security and prevention to protect him from the dangers of work. He ruled that they were convicted and obligated to pay the blood money of 200,000 dirhams.

The court clarified that within the limits of what has been revoked of the appealed judgment, it is valid for adjudication, and in view of the aforementioned and the appealed judgment, the court had established its judiciary to reject the sub-insurance claim by an insurance company on a bond, which is proven from the insurance policy for workers concluded between them and the children of the inheritor. The deceased originally did not include the name of the deceased’s inheritor, in addition to what was mentioned by this court of the reasons for adding it, the judgment has been correct in the case and deserves support in this regard. In view of the aforementioned, the court decided to compel a private company and an insurance company to pay an amount of 200,000 dirhams moral compensation, as a result of the negligence of a private company and an insurance company in securing the means of security and prevention to protect him from the dangers of work, which led to the death of the children’s deceased, while rejecting the sub-insurance claim and returning an amount Insurance.