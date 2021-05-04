The Saudi Public Prosecution confirmed that the fine for violating the isolation or quarantine instructions is 200,000 riyals, or imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years, and deporting the resident permanently from the Kingdom, and the penalty doubles in the event of a repeat violation.

The prosecution said on its Twitter account: “In order to preserve public health and prevent the outbreak of the Coronavirus, it is prohibited to violate the quarantine provisions – issued by the competent authority – by those infected with the Coronavirus, those in contact with them, or those suspected of being infected, under heavy criminal accountability. “.