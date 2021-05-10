More than 200 teachers from 194 public and private schools in the UAE have completed the National Program for Capacity Building for Moral Education Teachers, which lasted from November 2019 to February 2021, despite the challenges posed by the “Covid 19” pandemic. The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court supervised the implementation of the capacity building initiative in cooperation with the Emirates Foundation for School Education, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority and the Department of Education and Knowledge. The “Tilal” Institute in the United Arab Emirates and the “Education Partners” Foundation from the United States were assigned to plan, design, implement and evaluate the initiative, while the initiative and support provided by all partners contributed to upgrading the standards of moral education teaching and its teaching mechanism in all schools, and included one of the innovations presented by the Institute. Tilal uses the ultimate digital “performance appraisal tool” to provide reliable and accurate teacher proficiency assessments at scale.

To complement this component, teachers provided a twenty-minute video clip of an excerpt from one of their Moral Education lessons accompanied by a 2,000-word critical reflection that assessed teachers ’knowledge, understanding, and application of basic teaching strategies in Moral Education classes. The initiative benefits all participants and key partners. Teachers who successfully completed the Assessment Tool Test are exempted from one of the teacher licensing exam requirements, while the online performance assessment tool was tested in Arabic and English. All teachers participating in the assessment received a detailed report highlighting Highlighting strengths and areas of development, as well as the overall score. The program contributed to developing the skills of a group of talented local cadres specialized in teaching moral education in public and private schools, and who are able to transfer their knowledge to train and build peer capacity in teaching the moral education curriculum in the country. Commenting on the completion of the program, Her Excellency Dr. Rab’a Al Sumaiti, Director General of the Emirates Foundation for School Education, said: “The National Program for Building the Capacity of Moral Education Teachers has provided a wide range of vital skills for teachers through an interactive platform, in addition to contributing to the development of a base of cadres. National qualified and able to present the material and deliver it to future generations, especially in light of these challenges that we are currently witnessing ». She added that the program contributes to creating a professional community of knowledge that includes moral education teachers, allowing them to exchange best practices and specialized knowledge.

For his part, His Excellency Mohammed Khalifa Al Nuaimi, Director of the Education Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, said: “We are extremely proud of the achievements made by the graduates of the program among the teachers of the United Arab Emirates, especially in light of the circumstances that we have witnessed in recent times in terms of changing the mechanism of work, life and communication. The participants have demonstrated exceptional capabilities to continue their educational tasks, whether in school or remotely, and to continue their professional development. ” He added, “The program came in response to the teachers’ request, and we hope that we have contributed to the development of local talents to teach Moral Education, and provide them with the necessary skills to perform their vital mission. ” Al-Nuaimi said: This batch of program graduates forms a nucleus for transferring knowledge to their colleagues and their communities and developing a qualified national base of moral education teachers.

For her part, Dr. Linda Rush, Senior Vice President of Tilal Institute, said: “The initiative has contributed to the development of a distinguished group of virtual trainers who are able to provide support to teachers, in addition to supporting the teachers’ training process in terms of exempting them from one of the licensing requirements, which will enable the UAE to benefit Of what has been achieved in the long term, stressing that the national program for capacity building is an example of what can be achieved when efforts are concerted. Sean Lewis, a member of the school administration at Star International School in Dubai, said: “The National Capacity Building Program for Moral Education was a wonderful and fun opportunity to collaborate with a wide range of teachers from both public and private schools, and gain insights into implementing the Moral Education curriculum. The virtual trainers contributed to supporting my educational experience, and enhancing my confidence in developing the capabilities of my colleagues in teaching the moral education curriculum at Star International School, and other schools in the UAE. ”

For his part, teacher Ahmed Al Zaabi from Falaj Hazaa School in Al Ain said: “My experimental program was important and interesting, as I benefited a lot from the methods and methods of teaching Moral Education, which had a great impact on the teaching method of the subject, in terms of proper and organized planning for a class. Distance learning, which had a great impact on the progress of my students and their superiority in the subject ». He added, “I have achieved the greatest benefit from watching the works, projects and planning of the lessons of my colleagues of moral education teachers at the state level, as well as the educational videos and the experiences of other countries in teaching Moral Education.” The results of this initiative will support the further development of the Moral Education curriculum, advance innovative teaching and learning practices, and provide valuable insights on the development of educational practices in the United Arab Emirates in accordance with best practices and international benchmarks.