The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge confirmed that students enrolled in early education improve their performance in language and mathematics by up to 70%, in addition to improving their social skills, establishing national identity among Emirati students at an early age, and enhancing their opportunities to learn the Arabic language. It pointed out that the Emirate of Abu Dhabi includes 200 private nurseries, which apply more than four curricula specifically designed to suit children up to the age of four years.

The Department of Education and Knowledge stressed the need for nurseries to adhere to a number of requirements to ensure a healthy environment for children within them, including taking all necessary precautions to prevent pollution and the spread of diseases, employing appropriate measures to deal with injuries and sick children, taking preventive measures and health guidance, especially with regard to the areas of child health and nutrition, the benefits of breastfeeding, prevention of diseases and accidents, and the harms of smoking, and developing the necessary policies and programs in this regard, and supporting the school health system in the field of prevention, treatment and health guidance. The remaining requirements include: taking the necessary measures to prevent infection with infectious, dangerous and chronic diseases, providing the necessary vaccinations and immunizations, developing programs to train workers in the child and maternal health sector and preparing them to achieve the objectives of this law, and providing psychological care, including the child’s mental, linguistic and social development, in addition to taking the necessary measures for early detection of children, to diagnose cases of disability and chronic diseases.

The department confirmed that there is a difference in registration and enrollment fees for nurseries in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi according to the type of nursery and the equipment available in it, noting that each nursery can determine the value of its own fees according to the applicable regulations, noting that all nurseries must adhere to what is stipulated by the law when determining their own fees, and take into account submitting requests for approval of fees or their increase to the Department of Education and Knowledge during the period from January to the end of April of each year.

The department has identified three stages for inspecting nurseries operating in the emirate, including: evaluation before inspection, inspection, and follow-up after inspection. It noted that after the evaluation process is completed, it provides dedicated programs to support and follow up on nurseries in Abu Dhabi, to help them improve the quality of their performance in providing education and care services to children.

The department has set mandatory standards for the building in which the nursery is established. These standards include that the nursery be on the ground or first floor of a building consisting of several apartments or that it be inside villas consisting of one or two floors at most, that the building be sound and meet health requirements and equipped with fire extinguishing equipment, and that a certificate be obtained from the municipality proving the building’s suitability for operation as a nursery in Abu Dhabi, that the capacity of the building and the number of rooms be proportional to the number of children enrolled in the nursery, that the spaces, playrooms and other facilities be divided and explained with specific standards and measurements, in addition to taking into account the availability of the necessary windows for each room, and that the floor of the rooms be furnished with a clean carpet while taking into account maintaining complete cleanliness at all times.

. 3 stages of inspecting nurseries, including evaluation, then inspection, and follow-up after inspection.