Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu has mourned the death of Shri Arif Khan of Delhi, a dedicated warrior of the campaign against the Kovid epidemic. He expressed his views through Twitter. Mr. Naidu said in a tweet on Sunday that Mr. Arif Khan’s death is a great loss to society.

My condolences to the bereaved family members of ambulance driver, Aarif Khan of Delhi. He rendered selfless service by ferrying close to 200 bodies of COVID-19 patients for their last rites. It is saddening to learn that he succumbed to the Coronavirus.https://t.co/FlGaY80NhO – Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) October 11, 2020

He said, ‘I am saddened by the news of the death of Shri Arif Khan of Delhi, a dedicated warrior of the campaign against the Kovid epidemic. During the day of the pestilence with your ambulance, you helped in the respectful funeral of the dead. The death of such a dedicated citizen is a loss to society. My humble tribute. May God bless the saint and grant patience to the family. ‘

Arif Khan slept in the ambulance parking 28 km away from his home in Seelampur, Delhi for six months to complete his corona duty. 48-year-old Arif Khan succumbed to Hindu Rao Hospital with corona disease. Arif Khan used to work with Shaheed Bhagat Singh Seva Dal. This team provides free emergency services in NCR. Arif Khan fell ill on 3 October and had his corona test positive.