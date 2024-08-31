Ciudad Juarez.- Nearly 200 people participated in the 2024 Cervical Cancer Foot Race, held in El Chamizal Park. The purpose of the event was to raise awareness and sensitize the population about cervical cancer. The 3 km race began at 8:00 in the morning. During the event, physical therapy services, care and massages were offered to the runners. In addition, Mobile Units of the State Government’s Health Secretariat were available to provide free screening for sexually transmitted diseases and contraceptive methods. Tests were carried out and medals and awards were given to the first three places in the female and male categories. The importance of performing tests such as the Pap smear and the detection of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) to prevent cervical cancer was also highlighted. Rogelio Covarrubias, head of Health Jurisdiction II, called on women who have not yet undergone these tests to go to their nearest Health Center. He thanked the Autonomous University of Ciudad Juárez, the Piso Program, and Vialidad for their collaboration, as well as the community centers of the border municipality, which contributed to the dissemination of the awareness message.