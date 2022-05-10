Celaya, Guanajuato.- As part of the federal security strategy, Celaya, Guanajuato, 200 more soldiers arrived to reinforce surveillance and protection operations in different parts of the city. At 9:00 a.m. they left the facilities of the XVI Military Zone of the municipality of Villagrán, From there they went to the capital of the cajeta, to join the 2,100 elements that have been in the city since March of this year.

The Secretariat of National Defense (SEDENA), reported that the elements arrived at the Ecoforum, from there they were distributed to different bases and are already in work. Now in Celaya, Guanajuato, there are 2,300 elements of the National Army. Today citizens, passers-by and the population in general saw the military parade of the sum of 200 more elements that toured main axes and boulevards.

The Mexican Army that arrived in the entity is made up of: Special Forces, Paratroopers and the National Guard. It is expected that with the arrival of these elements, crime rates will drop in the city of Celaya, which according to data from the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System It ranks as the fifth most violent municipality in Mexico.