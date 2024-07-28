200 leaders and officials from undersecretaries, assistant undersecretaries and general managers in government agencies reviewed the efforts and initiatives of the agencies aimed at accelerating the implementation of the objectives of the government bureaucracy zeroing program..

This came during the second periodic meeting of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, organised by the Emirates Government Service Excellence Programme at the Prime Minister’s Office in the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, as part of initiatives to enhance readiness and support efforts to implement government projects and initiatives aimed at accelerating the approach of zeroing government bureaucracy, shortening procedures in government work and shortening their time periods by half..

His Excellency Eng. Mohammed bin Taliah, Head of Government Services in the UAE Government, stressed the importance of enhancing the integration of national efforts and coordination and communication between ministries and government entities to achieve the goals of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Program, which was announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, based on a clear leadership vision based on facilitating the lives of community members, enhancing an environment that stimulates business and attracts minds and talents, and supporting the achievement of the axes and goals of the “We the Emirates 2031” vision.“

Ibn Taliah said that the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme is a national work model aimed at achieving a qualitative shift in government procedures, to reach a system of procedures that is the simplest, fastest, easiest and most efficient, ensuring the reduction of unnecessary burdens on the business sector and individuals in terms of time, effort and resources, and contributing to enhancing economic growth in the UAE, and improving the competitiveness of sectors, the business environment and the quality of life..

He pointed out that the Emirates Program for Distinguished Government Service seeks, through periodic meetings, to provide support mechanisms, enable cooperation, and expand partnerships between entities, in a way that contributes to achieving the objectives of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Program, and encourages entities to double their efforts in this field..

For his part, Major General Salem Al Shamsi, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Resources and Support Services, stressed the Ministry of Interior’s keenness to achieve the vision and objectives of the UAE government and its efforts to reduce and eliminate bureaucratic procedures in order to provide police services that meet the needs of society and exceed the expectations of customers..

Al Shamsi pointed out that the Ministry is one of the leading entities in providing proactive services that adopt the latest digital technologies, artificial intelligence concepts, and visions based on plans and strategies, with the service centered on people first, with the aim of facilitating and easing matters for customers and eliminating unnecessary requirements, which enhances the leadership of the UAE government and its global competitiveness in government efficiency and quality of services. He stressed the keenness of the Ministry of Interior to adopt pioneering technical projects that effectively meet the needs of society and enhance the quality of life in the UAE community..

His Excellency Marwan Abdullah Al Zaabi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Regions Sector at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, stressed that the Ministry continues to exert efforts and work to achieve the objectives of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Program, which was launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, so that the procedures in the Ministry are developed and improved, including the cancellation, simplification and integration of unnecessary procedures, conditions and requirements, and reducing the time periods for procedures and services provided by the Ministry to the business and individual sectors, which contributes to improving the customer journey, reducing the time for service delivery and raising the level of customer and partner satisfaction..

Al Zaabi said that implementing the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme will contribute to implementing the leadership’s directives to achieve the We the Emirates 2031 vision by providing services that exceed customer expectations, and designing smooth, smart, personal, proactive services in partnership with all members of society..

In the same context, His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Ahmed Al Naqbi, Acting Executive Director of the Supporting Health Services Sector at the Emirates Health Services Corporation, stressed the Corporation’s efforts to enhance flexibility, develop capabilities and improve the quality of services in line with its strategy and in harmony with the “Zero Government Bureaucracy” programme.“

Al Naqbi pointed out that the efforts of the work teams in the institution have yielded successful results in eliminating bureaucracy, by improving the customer journey in radiology services by reducing the customer journey from 30 days to less than one day, in addition to reducing visits from 8 visits to one visit by 82% compared to the previous number of visits, which has effectively contributed to increasing the capacity in service delivery centers..

He said that the institution is constantly developing and improving its services to meet the needs and expectations of customers, and contribute to enhancing the quality of life and happiness of community members..

Najiba Hassan Al Jabri, Vice President of Environment, Health and Security at Emirates Global Aluminium, said: “We were pleased to participate in the regular meeting of the Zero Bureaucracy Programme. Ideas and suggestions were exchanged with all participants, especially in the Suggestion System Programme at Emirates Global Aluminium. We look forward to being a pivotal element in driving progress in the industry and other sectors.”“

Al-Jabri added: “We look forward to continued fruitful cooperation between all concerned parties to achieve common goals and enhance the UAE’s position at the forefront of advanced countries seeking to provide the best.”“

Participants in the second periodic meeting of the Government Bureaucracy Zeroing Program reviewed the latest developments in the Government Bureaucracy Zeroing Program and discussed the next steps in implementing its initiatives in government agencies..

The attendees learned about a number of distinguished initiatives to eliminate bureaucracy in the UAE government, which were developed by ministries and government agencies, including the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the Emirates Health Services Corporation, and Emirates Global Aluminium..

The participants were briefed on the achievements of the Smart Integration Project for Joint Police and Judicial Operations, launched by the Ministry of Interior, as part of its initiatives to translate the government’s directions to adopt highly efficient work models focused on eliminating bureaucracy in transactions and providing a future generation of integrated proactive services..

The Ministry indicated that the project was able to enhance the package of services and operations through the technical link between the Unified Criminal Systems Platform and the judicial authorities in the country with the aim of reducing the customer journey, enhancing and facilitating government procedures, increasing the satisfaction rate and reducing costs, and developing and improving the capabilities of information and communication technology through smart linkage between the participating authorities, as the approved list of services included 113 services, 25 of which were informational and 88 of which were procedural..

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reviewed the tools for zeroing out government bureaucracy, and touched on the implementation of a number of initiatives to encourage clients and employees to participate in the Zeroing Out Government Bureaucracy programme. A number of employees who actively participated in achieving the programme’s objectives and directions were honoured..

Gharib Al Mutawa, Director of the Central Region Department at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, reviewed the tools for zeroing out government bureaucracy that were adopted during the past period, which were represented by setting special standards for evaluating and selecting priorities in the processes of zeroing out government bureaucracy that the ministry is working on, in addition to involving employees and adopting their suggestions and creative ideas, and listening to the voice of customers and the challenges they face during their journey to obtain the ministry’s services..

He touched on what has been accomplished in the zeroing operations for farmers’ services, in terms of reducing the number of procedures and steps to obtain services, reducing the time required to provide the service, in addition to replacing paper outputs with electronic ones..

Emirates Health Services Corporation presented its experience in employing artificial intelligence technologies in radiology services, and the expected results of eliminating bureaucracy in this regard. It reviewed the customer’s journey before and after the zeroing procedures..

Emirates Global Aluminium provided an explanation of its suggestion program, which aims to attract knowledge and skills and motivate employees to contribute to improving the company’s performance by generating, analyzing and implementing ideas that have a positive impact on the business..

It is worth noting that the “Zero Government Bureaucracy” programme was launched as part of the activities of the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2023, in a new phase of government work aimed at simplifying and reducing government procedures and eliminating unnecessary requirements, thus raising levels of government efficiency, quality and flexibility..

Ministries and government agencies were directed to cancel at least 2,000 government procedures, reduce the time periods for procedures by 50%, and eliminate all unnecessary conditions and requirements within a year. The results of the work will be evaluated, a classification of the agencies will be issued, and the best and worst will be announced at the end of the specified period for completion..