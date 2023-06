How did you feel about the content of this article?

Wagner mercenary group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin (right) with Vladimir Putin in a 2010 image | Photo: Government of Russia/Wikimedia Commons

The leader of the Wagner paramilitary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, gave orders for the militia that were heading towards Moscow to retreat and return to their bases to “avoid bloodshed”. The order, according to the Reuters agency, was given this Saturday (24) through an audio message when the rebel column was about 200 kilometers from its objective.

The mayor of Moscow, Sergey Sobyanin, on Saturday described the situation on the outskirts of the Russian capital as “difficult” due to the armed rebellion of the Wagner Group mercenaries, who approached the city, and declared next Monday as a public holiday.

The agreement for the retreat would have been sewn by the president of Belarus and ally of Vladimir Putin, Alexander Lukashenko. Among the terms of that agreement is the guarantee of security for rebel forces, Lukashenko’s office said. Earlier, Prigozhin said the march on the Russian capital was motivated by “justice” and aimed to “remove corrupt and incompetent Russian commanders”.

The advance of the Wagner group began at dawn this Saturday, Brasilia time, when the militia occupied the Russian headquarters in Rostov. The location is strategic for Putin’s military forces – and from there the command of war actions against Ukraine.

From Rostov, the Wagner group advanced to the city of Voronezh, 600 kilometers from Moscow. A Russian military helicopter opened fire on the rebel column, which among other equipment included troop transport vehicles and at least one armored tank.

Later, the rebels had conquered a third city on the way to the Russian capital. “Wagner Group (war) equipment is advancing on the territory of the Lipetsk region,” warned local governor Igor Artamonov in Telegram. The city is about 340 kilometers from Moscow.