The auction house Kruse Gws Auctions will auction an Elvis Presley jewelry collection on August 27. The pieces, which were given by the King of Rock to his representative, Colonel Tom Parker, had been lost for more than 50 years. The 200-piece accessory set includes jewel-encrusted gold rings, watches and chains, among other items. The auction has the backing of Elvis’s ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, who was even the designer of some of the auctioned jewelry. Among the items is one of the guitars used by the singer during the television special that marked his return to the stage in 1968.