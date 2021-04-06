The Community Development Authority in Dubai revealed that the conditions that accompanied the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic, and the accompanying periods of home quarantine and remote work, allowed greater numbers of community members to participate in workshops and training courses related to family awareness organized by the authority, which led to an increase in the number of beneficiaries. By 200% compared to the previous year.

The authority indicated that last year witnessed the organization of 120 training courses and workshops attended by more than 6000 people, compared to 2000 people for the same number of courses in 2019.

The training courses and workshops are considered one of the most important family awareness channels adopted by the authority, as they deal with a number of axes that concern family members, whether in relation to life and financial management, children’s challenges or marital problems, as increasing awareness of family responsibilities and ways to deal with them contribute to reducing divorce rates and promoting Family cohesion in general.

The director of the family cohesion department at the authority, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Hammadi, said that the authority noticed a change in trends during this period, as with the increasing period of family members’ presence in the home and the periods that family members spend together, there is a greater tendency to provide family skills, in order to contribute to facing challenges and dealing with them Positively, which enhances family happiness.

He pointed out that the topics discussed in the sessions were in line with the requirements of the stage, and that questions emerged about the developments and circumstances surrounding the children and spouses.





