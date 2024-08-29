Ciudad Juarez.- The Citizen Care Coordination and the Cimarrón Foundation continue to distribute vouchers for eye exams and donations of glasses to children from 6 to 12 years of age.

Emanuel Fuentes, an optometrist at the department, said that this group donated 200 glasses to the Municipal Government for children with limited resources, as part of the program “Para verte bien” (To See You Well), which aims to improve the visual health of the child population.

He said that in response to this program, 200 children have come to take the test, of which only 150 had marked visual acuity, the other 50 children did not have vision problems.

He explained that the Cimarrón Foundation delivered the vouchers to the agency, which are redeemable until next Friday, August 30, at the Devlyn Optics stores, located on De Las Torres Avenue and in the Río Grande Mall Shopping Center.

“There are only two days left for parents to take advantage and bring their children, as only 50 vouchers are available,” the optometrist added.

He indicated that the requirements for this program are to present a copy of the Unique Population Registry Code (CURP) of the beneficiary and a copy of the voter ID of the parent or guardian.

He said that the program started last Monday, the 5th, and will be in effect until next Friday, the 30th.

Those interested can go to the ground floor of the “Lic. Benito Juárez” Administrative Unit (municipal presidency) to the Citizen Service Coordination until this Friday to pick up their voucher from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

