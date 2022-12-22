200 French start-ups that will be present in Las Vegas (5-8 January 2023), for the world appointment dedicated to consumer electronics. The 200 French start-ups divided over two pavilions will present their innovative technologies and services in the French Tech area organized by Business France.

Like every year, many innovations presented at CES: for example a lamp that projects a specific luminous flux that allows dyslexic people to erase the mirror or superimposed image and find a more fluid reading. Headphones, designed to allow you to make calls in a sound bubble and preserve privacy, just to name a few.

A delegation under the sign of innovation

The delegation that Business France will present to the CES in 2023 it is made up of some of the most innovative French companies and will be extremely articulated. The team will consist of 170 startups gathered in the Eureka Park pavilion, 16 businesses of the autonomous and intelligent vehicle sector at the Las Vegas Convention Center, to which are added the 30 startups of the Learning Expedition.

The Eureka Park pavilion, dedicated to artificial intelligence and electronics, will bring together a veritable incubator of young companies . Start-ups specialize in sectoral issues such as health, well-being and mobility, but also in niche sectors (Greentech, AI, robotics, SportTech, SmartHome, cybersecurity and Metaverse).

In addition to being the world’s most important event for consumer electronics, CES has become a meeting place for all the big players of the new mobility. This is the case of the French companies present in the Automotive pavilion, which will propose concrete solutions to the great challenges posed by the development of intelligent and autonomous vehicles: optimizing vehicle safety and efficiency, while improving the user experience at the same time.

A richer program open to the media

I’m on schedule 3 networking events it’s a special French Tech evening :