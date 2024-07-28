200 leaders and officials from undersecretaries, assistant undersecretaries and general managers in government agencies reviewed the efforts and initiatives of the agencies aimed at accelerating the implementation of the objectives of the government bureaucracy zeroing program.

This came during the second periodic meeting of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, organised by the Emirates Programme for Distinguished Government Service at the Prime Minister’s Office in the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, as part of initiatives to enhance readiness and support efforts to implement government projects and initiatives aimed at accelerating the approach of zeroing government bureaucracy, shortening procedures in government work and shortening their time periods by half.

Eng. Mohammed bin Taliah, Head of Government Services in the UAE Government, stressed the importance of enhancing the integration of national efforts and coordination and communication between ministries and government entities to achieve the goals of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Program, which was announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, based on a clear leadership vision, the basis of which is to facilitate the lives of community members, enhance the environment that stimulates business and attracts minds and talents, and support the achievement of the axes and goals of the “We the Emirates 2031” vision.

He said that the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme is a national work model aimed at achieving a qualitative shift in government procedures, leading to a system of procedures that is the simplest, fastest, easiest and most efficient, ensuring the reduction of unnecessary burdens on the business sector and individuals, in terms of time, effort and resources, and contributing to enhancing economic growth in the UAE, and improving the competitiveness of sectors, the business environment and the quality of life.

For his part, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Resources and Support Services, Major General Salem Al Shamsi, stressed that the Ministry is one of the leading entities in providing proactive services, adopting the latest digital technologies, artificial intelligence concepts, and visions based on plans and strategies, with the service centered on people first, with the aim of facilitating and easing matters for customers, and eliminating unnecessary requirements, which enhances the leadership of the UAE government and its global competitiveness in government efficiency and service quality.

Marwan Abdullah Al Zaabi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Regions Sector at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, stressed that the implementation of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme will contribute to implementing the leadership’s directives to achieve the We the Emirates 2031 vision, by providing services that exceed customer expectations, and designing smooth, smart, personal, proactive services in partnership with all members of society.

Acting Executive Director of the Supporting Health Services Sector at the Emirates Health Services Corporation, Dr. Abdullah Ahmed Al Naqbi, confirmed that the efforts of the corporation’s work teams have yielded successful results in eliminating bureaucracy, by improving the customer’s journey in radiology services, by reducing the customer’s journey from 30 days to less than one day, in addition to reducing visits from eight visits to one visit, which has increased the capacity of service delivery centers.

Najiba Hassan Al Jabri, Vice President of Environment, Health and Security at Emirates Global Aluminium, stressed the keenness to continue fruitful cooperation between all parties, to achieve common goals and enhance the UAE’s position at the forefront of advanced countries seeking to provide the best.

The attendees learned about the distinguished initiatives to eliminate bureaucracy in the UAE government, developed by ministries and government agencies, including the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the Emirates Health Services Corporation, and Emirates Global Aluminium.

The participants were briefed on the achievements of the Smart Integration Project for Joint Police and Judicial Operations, launched by the Ministry of Interior.

The Ministry indicated that the project was able to enhance the package of services and operations, through the technical link between the Unified Criminal Systems Platform and the judicial authorities in the country, with the aim of reducing the customer’s journey, enhancing and facilitating government procedures, increasing the satisfaction rate, reducing costs, and developing and improving the capabilities of information and communication technology through smart linkage between the participating authorities, as the approved list of services included 113 services, 25 of which were informational, and 88 procedural.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reviewed a number of initiatives to encourage customers and employees to participate in the Zero Government Bureaucracy Program, and a number of employees who actively participated in achieving the program’s goals and directions were honored.

The Director of the Central Region Department at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Ghareeb Al-Mutawa, also reviewed the tools for eliminating government bureaucracy that were adopted during the past period, and were represented in operations related to farmers’ services, such as reducing procedures and steps to obtain services, reducing the time for providing the service, in addition to replacing paper outputs with electronic ones.

The Emirates Health Services Corporation presented its experience in employing artificial intelligence technologies in radiology services, and the expected results of eliminating bureaucracy in this regard.

Emirates Global Aluminium provided an explanation of its suggestion program, which aims to attract knowledge and skills and motivate employees to contribute to improving the company’s performance, by generating, analyzing and implementing ideas that have a positive impact on business.