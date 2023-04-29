Some 200 Falangists gathered this Saturday in front of the tomb of José Antonio Primo de Rivera, in its new location in the San Isidro cemetery in Madrid, to pay tribute to the founder of the Falange, shot in Alicante in 1936. The act had two parts : the first, next to the grave of the person who created the fascist party and his brothers, in which the organizers had to negotiate every detail to gain access; and a second, in a nearby park, which ended with the Face to sun and the arm raised. The ultra tribute was held without incident in the midst of a large police deployment installed in the vicinity of the cemetery from early in the morning. Most of the attendees were in uniform with the blue shirt with the yoke and the red arrows on the chest that Francoism incorporated into its symbology.

Before entering the cemetery, the Falangist organizers warned those present that it was forbidden to display flags, sing or take photographs of the grave inside the enclosure and that the act should be limited to a response. “We have to go through the hoop and, if we want to return, we have to comply with what they force us to do,” said one of the organizers.

The group, among which was also the famous chinese look, an oriental supporter of Francoism who calls himself that, with five roses in hand, walked among the graves and left several bouquets of roses on the tombstone. Immediately afterwards, he prayed a Our father and a Ave Maria with the police closely monitoring the act.

Manuel Andrino, national head of La Falange, also proceeded to pronounce the Prayer for the fallen of Falange, Written by Rafael Sánchez Maza: “Lord, mercifully welcome into your bosom those who die for Spain and preserve for us the holy pride that only in our ranks die for Spain and that only we are honored by the enemy with his greatest weapons…

“This is not a response,” the cemetery manager interrupted, raising her voice.

Finally, the priest was in charge of finishing the reading of the prayer.

Half an hour later, the group of blue shirts moved to a nearby park, where they gave three brief speeches criticizing “the drift of a rotten Spain that abhors the family” and in which “it is easier to assault the borders than come to pray and honor José Antonio”, said one of the organizers from a bench. The three members of the Falange leadership also criticized the leader’s “scoundrel” family: “The day he transferred his bones, he did not even stop with us for a few minutes,” they explained.

Falangists leave the cemetery after the homage to Primo de Rivera, this Saturday. Jacobo Garcia

The act ended with the Face to sun and the cries of “José Antonio, present” and “Spain one, Spain great and Spain free”. Less than two hours after the summons, the Falangists took off their blue shirts with the yoke and arrows, put them in a bag and calmly dissolved.

On Monday, coinciding with the 120th anniversary of his birth, the relatives accepted the exhumation of the remains of Primo de Rivera and their transfer from the Cuelgamuros Valley to the San Isidro cemetery, where a large part of the family rests. Dozens of Falangists then gathered before the doors of the pantheon, where there was a confrontation with riot police, when a group tried to enter the premises.

Since the entry into force in 2007 of the Historical Memory Law, the Falangists could no longer access the Basilica of the Valley of the Fallen as before to honor the founder of the Falange with their red and black flags. Since then, they have continued their marches on foot, coinciding with his execution on November 20, 1936. With the new law of Democratic Memory, the ideological heirs of the Falange now have an easier time approaching the tomb of Primo de Rivera to pay homage to him, since that, according to the San Isidro cemetery, managed by the Brotherhood of San Isidro, there is no limitation to access.