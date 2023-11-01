Since the outbreak of fighting in mid-April until now, human losses have reached more than 10,000 people, and about 8 million have been displaced to areas inside and outside the country. More than 70 percent of economic activity continued to stop, and hunger expanded to affect more than 24 million of the country’s population of about 42 million people.

Faltering negotiations

Despite the resumption of peace negotiations in the city of Jeddah last week; However, the pace of fighting expanded significantly, especially in the Darfur region in the west of the country, where the Rapid Support Forces were able to control the strategic cities of Nyala and Zalingei, bringing their control over all areas of the largest region in the country to more than 70 percent, in addition to about 90 percent. From the capital, Khartoum, and other cities and regions in the Kordofan region.

With the intensification of fighting and the increase in air and ground bombardment, The three capital cities – Khartoum, Omdurman, and Khartoum Bahri – witnessed more waves of displacement, with more than 80 percent of those cities turning into areas almost completely devoid of population. Meanwhile, the stranded people face extremely complex humanitarian and security conditions amid reports of a lack of food stocks, especially in the downtown neighborhoods of Omdurman, north of Khartoum.

Health conditions are worsening, with more than 80 percent of hospitals out of service and a severe shortage of life-saving medicines. The spread of fevers and infectious diseases that claimed hundreds of lives in a number of regions of the country.

Economic contraction

economically; The World Bank expected the country’s growth to contract to negative 12 percent during the current year due to the repercussions of the war that led to the halt of production in most regions of the country, and a sharp decline in the value of the Sudanese pound, as one dollar is currently trading for more than a thousand pounds in the parallel market compared to With about 600 pounds before the outbreak of war. Most Sudanese families lost their source of income, with poverty rates rising to more than 60 percent amid a severe scarcity of food commodities.

As the war continues, the Sudanese fear the formation of a new reality that will be difficult to control. Demanding realistic solutions that address the crisis and prevent its further expansion in a way that threatens the country’s unity.

In this context; Writer and political analyst Wael Mahjoub says to Sky News Arabia: “Seven months after its outbreak and the great devastation it caused to the country, the current war has revealed the extent of the evil involved in the parties participating in it, such that it is not right to describe it as a war for dignity, nor a battle for democracy. The country for a series of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

He added, “This war unleashed the evil spirit hidden in the Salvation Army military groups and its various militias.”

Mahjoub stresses that any attempt to superficially address the reality created by the current war through security arrangements based on the armed forces and rapid support only, ignoring the situation of the rest of the militias, keeping them and their weapons and military equipment, and developing practical steps to end the legal and material basis for their existence, will only lead to a postponement of the war. Or plunge the country into a swamp of chaos in the future, and keep the elements of the social division created by the war present afterward.

Mahjoub believes that the most important requirement of the post-war phase is the dismantling of the forces involved in the fighting. Pointing out that the current war is not just a war between two parties, but rather a conflict between different forces, produced by the Brotherhood regime within the framework of its wars and political tactics, and sponsored after it by its security leaders, in their effort to weaken the transitional government and its efforts to dominate, seize power, and besiege civilian forces.

He added, “The real war will begin by opening the way to justice and accountability for all the crimes that occurred, acknowledging the error of the approach to establishing and sponsoring armed forces outside the regular forces authorized to bear arms, and preparing to address the structural and structural defect within the armed forces.”

Huge losses

More than 10,000 people were killed and about 8 million people were displaced from their original areas during the seven months that followed the outbreak of war in mid-April.

At least more than a thousand government and service buildings were completely or partially destroyed, including historical buildings such as the Republican Palace and the National Museums, and a number of ministries and bank towers.

Direct economic losses were estimated at more than $100 billion, according to independent data. More than 400 factories stopped working completely after the outbreak of war.

The war caused widespread destruction in infrastructure, including a large part of the water and electricity networks, roads, bridges and other vital facilities.

More than a thousand people with kidney and other chronic diseases died due to a lack of medicines and medical care, and at least 100,000 were infected with malaria, about 3,500 with dengue fever, and 1,450 with cholera and watery diarrhea within 3 months, according to United Nations organizations.

More than 10 million students are out of school so far amid raging controversy over a possible resumption of studies in light of the current complex security and economic conditions.