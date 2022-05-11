Cryptocurrencies or in other words the digital payment system have become very popular. Thanks to the growing community and investors globally. Bitcoin made its entry into the global market as the first crypto in 2009. Following this legacy, there are other cryptos also that entered this domain. Now then, for advantages and disadvantages to invest this year found on that link.

Cryptocurrencies make use of blockchain and decentralized finance to undertake transactions. Every transaction breaks down to single blocks of chains. These chains are in turn stored in multiple user computers from across the globe.

In addition to cryptocurrency, the underlying concept of blockchain is also gaining attention. Many companies are developing products and services using this platform. Today there are workshops, seminars, and other activities undertaken to study cryptos. The total market capitalization of cryptos has reached a mark of $3 trillion. Given the global facelift, cryptos are here to stay. Another advantage is that cryptos are not tied down to any currency. It enables easy peer-to-peer transactions.

The growing interest in cryptos

The craze for cryptos is undying. There is immense attention this investment model has garnered in 10 years. Many countries have set up their steering and decision committees. These regulatory agencies work to understand this investment model. There are efforts taken at every level to ensure the security of transactions. Additionally, many countries are also looking at making this investment an official medium. El Salvador became the first country to legalize crypto payments. Following the suite, many other countries are also working to have this enabled. There are also online tools and banking systems today that accept crypto payments. The US governor had announced the state’s ability to accept Bitcoin taxes.

As per a recent survey, there will be more than 200 cities with their cryptos. This is a possible feat in the next 05 years span. Many countries including India are now looking at developing native crypto. In such cases, these crypto tokens will have the backing of central banks. It will also reduce the risk and threats of crypto investment. This is also a milestone step towards ensuring investor safety and security.

Considering the growing interest, Citycoins is now expanding its operations outside the US. The future of cryptos is bright and will continue to grow. Considering this opportunity, Citycoins will be expanding its operations. The platform will work towards enabling crypto accessibility to local people. This way the currency model will become open to all. Cryptos will be able to create an impacting portfolio. The platform will also allow for rewards projects thereby attracting newer investments.

The portal as included by city coins will make use of stack protocol. It allows easy transactions on the Bitcoin blockchain using smart contracts. The Citycoins CEO also confirmed that the team will be developing an in-house app. This will work for each city and allow users to create products strengthening its system. These designs and projects will be then wired to the City Coins stack platform. Once the wiring is complete, the channel continues to mint or generate NYC coins. Such minted coins are then distributed to users as rewards. The developers are also interested in start-ups and other small-scale investments. Instead of focusing on larger companies, such small investment is easier to manage. Additionally, it will also allow for use of stable coins within the tool.

Besides BTC blockchain, stack allows users to use a decentralized finance platform. In the case of the DeFi protocol, users can undertake the meaning of non-fungible tokens as well. The developers are also of the opinion that Bitcoin will be the ideal platform for this process. The first cryptocurrency has its advantages and is also accessible by all. Using Bitcoin to mint NFTs and Defi will be inevitable in the overarching crypto growth.

Making cryptos accessible to everyone will also help improve the governance model. Every crypto developer will need to ensure that their platform adheres to governance.

Making cryptos available to everyone will open ways for newer investments. It will also allow for expanding the market volume. The expansion model will also help in generating funds for development. Such stable coins will help in boosting local business, generate income, etc.

The economy becomes sustainable on its own through this investment.