In two letters addressed to all elected members of Parliament on Wednesday February 17, the Communist Senator Pierre Laurent and the LR deputy for Lozère Pierre Morel-À-L’Huissier demand the return of the French children detained in camps in the north-east of Syria. The UN also called on France in early February to immediately repatriate its nationals detained in the camps.

With this letter, Pierre Morel-À-L’Huissier, who has been fighting for several months to mobilize on the subject, wants to directly challenge Emmanuel Macron. “If parliamentarians of all ideologies step up to the plate and say to the President of the Republic ‘That’s enough’, I do not see how he could not take up the question and arbitrate once and for all“, estimates the deputy of Lozère.

“These children are in a terrible situation today. There are 200 children dying in camps“, he assures.



Extract from the letter sent Wednesday February 17 to all parliamentarians by the deputies Pierre Laurent and Pierre Morel-À-L’Huissier. (FRANCEINFO / RADIOFRANCE)

“We really hope that it will move“, entrusts Suzanne Lopez, grandmother of four children aged two, four, six and ten who have lived for three years ins camps with their mother. “They ask us ‘When are we going home?’, relates Suzanne Lopez. IThey are getting damaged. They only knew pebbles, sand and dust. And the winter, the cold and the mud. Are these conditions for children? “

“The UN, Unicef, the Red Cross say very clearly that these children are victims of war, while there, they are left to perish in appalling conditions without helping them, without helping them.“, continues Marc Lopez, husband of Suzanne.

“We believe in it, we will never leave our grandchildren there, they are little French people. They are not the ones who left, we must bring them back.” Suzanne lopez to franceinfo

Beyond the question of humanity and security, it is also a question of political courage according to Albert, whose two-year-old grandson is also in Syria. “When we voted for the abolition of the death penalty, public opinion was not necessarily in favor, when we passed the law on abortion, it was the same. I have never seen one. President of the Republic as cowardly as the one we have now “, proclaims this grandfather.