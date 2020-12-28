“A misunderstanding, an extrapolation” : for Simon Wiget, director of Verbier Tourisme, the figure of 200 Britons who fled during the night to escape quarantine is “totally wrong”. On Sunday, the municipality said that around 200 out of the 420 or so British holidaymakers in the Swiss ski resort had simply taken to the chase. Words from the municipality of Bagnes relayed by the newspaper Sonntags Zeitung and the ATS news agency. “It’s an extrapolation, according to Simon Wiget, director of Verbier Tourisme, possibly related to a misunderstanding “ related to translation.

Since December 14, the Swiss government has imposed a ten-day quarantine on all travelers from the United Kingdom and South Africa. The communications officer for the commune of Bagnes, Jean-Marc Sandoz, said that “It was when they saw that the meal trays remained intact that the hoteliers noticed that the customers had left.” For the boss of the Verbier tourist office, a posh resort very popular with the British, the misunderstanding stems from a translation problem. “To which are added some rumors and a lot of things that are inflated in this pandemic situation, explains Simon Wiget. For our part, we have had no official information, neither from the hoteliers nor from the authorities, of a leak of these people, as the media suggests “.

Simon Wiget refutes the figure of 200 people which is, according to him, “absolutely false”. For some vacationers “from British territory, but not necessarily from the English”, the quarantine measures “expire or have already expired ” : the ten-day quarantine has been imposed since December 14. “This means that a lot of people, finally, have already finished their quarantine. To which are added the people who returned quite correctly and those who are still in quarantine now. “

“All quarantines have been respected”, assures Simon Wiget. He does not deny that some people may not have “not respect the measures” but he estimates “that there is also an amalgam” between these recalcitrant people and “those who left in a completely correct way”.