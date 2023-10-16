Putin’s statements were made in an interview with the China Media newspaper, at a time when political, diplomatic and commercial relations between Moscow and Beijing have witnessed remarkable growth since the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Putin stressed that the growth of trade exchange compared to 2022 will reach 32 percent, “which is a very good thing… and there is every reason to believe that we will reach the level of 200 billion dollars by the end of the year.”

He added: “Relations between the two countries were formed over a period of 20 years in a cautious and gradual manner… In every step of rapprochement, the two sides were guided by their own national interests.”

China is a major importer of Russian crude oil and gas, which are subject to Western sanctions due to the war in Ukraine, according to trade data between the two countries.

Russia is a major producer of crude oil with a daily average of 11 million barrels under normal conditions, while China is the largest importer of crude oil in the world with a daily average of 10 million barrels.

Putin described the Belt and Road Initiative project in China as “successful,” noting that 147 countries and two-thirds of the world’s population are participating in its implementation. “So I think this is truly a success, and this is a good, correct and organized initiative.”