EP Monday, October 31, 2022, 11:58



The National Police has arrested 20 young people between the ages of 16 and 24 for their involvement in the brawl between Latino gangs that occurred on Saturday night in the surroundings of the Plaza Elíptica in Madrid, in which a 17-year-old boy was injured.

The riotous fight began around 00:50 on the 30th on Marcelo Usera street, at the Plaza Elíptica Metro exit. A score of kids started an argument that ended with a fight with knives. One of them was the one who attacked with a bolomachete in the lower back. He was transferred to Hospital 12 de Octubre in Madrid, where he was admitted in serious condition. He is now recovering from his injuries.

Several units of the National Police quickly came to the scene, which arrested 20 young people, nine of them Spanish and the rest from South American countries such as Paraguay, the Dominican Republic, Honduras and Peru. Among them was the alleged attacker. The agents believe that it is a conflict between violent youth gangs.

Another stabbing in Tirso de Molina



Minutes before, around 12:10 a.m. on Sunday, there was another attack, unrelated to the previous events, in the Plaza de Tirso de Molina area of ​​Madrid, on Calle España, related to a possible settling of scores.

Two men attacked another, of Moroccan nationality and 24 years old, who ended up lying on the ground with puncture wounds to the side, cheek and man. The Samur-Civil Protection toilets also came to the place, who assisted him and transferred him to the San Carlos Clinical Hospital in serious condition.

Moments later, national agents located one of the alleged attackers, a 23-year-old citizen of Moroccan nationality, in the vicinity of Lavapiés. Looking for the other assailant.